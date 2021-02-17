Multiple Hollywood celebrities took to social media to celebrate the death of radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70 after battling lung cancer. His passing was announced by his wife, Kathryn, at the beginning of his radio program on Wednesday.

Shortly after his death was announced multiple Hollywood celebrities celebrated it.

Disney’s Cars 3 and HBO’s His Dark Materials actress Cristela Alonzo wrote on Twitter, “Happy Rush Limbaugh is Dead Day! I didn’t even get the chance to put my tree up!”

In a subsequent tweet she wrote, “I hope hell is him having to listen to every episode of his show.”

Alonzo was not alone in celebrating Limbaugh’s death. Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp also chimed in.

Rapp wrote on Twitter, “A person who consistently and continually did a tremendous amount of damage to the world, Rush Limbaugh, lived twice as long as my friend Jonathan Larson, whose work and legacy have only changed the world for the better. It’s difficult to reconcile the unfairness of that fact.”

Ducktales and There Will Be Blood actor Paul F. Tompkins wrote, “If I had to say something positive I guess I’m glad Rush Limbaugh lived long enough to get cancer and die.”

Phineas and Ferb voice actor Vincent Martella wrote, “I guess Rush Limbaugh gave up being alive for Lent.”

Star Trek: Discovery writer Bryan Fuller wrote, “IT’S OKAY TO CELEBRATE RUSH LIMBAUGH’S DEATH #DINGDONGDARLINGS”

Mrs. Doubtfire writer Randi Mayem Singer wrote, “Rush Limbaugh spewed lies and sowed seeds of hate and division for decades, and if you think otherwise please unfollow me.”

Central Park and Black Monday actress Janelle James wrote, “Knock Knock Who’s there? Not Rush Limbaugh. He died. #killing it.”

Writer of The Resident, Amy Holden Jones, wrote, “Ten years ago I was in a small town in North Carolina. I entered an antique/junk store. A scowling, heavy set older man was seated alone in the corner blaring Rush Limbaugh spewing hate. The man’s life was a black hole of bike thanks to Limbaugh. That’s his legacy.”

In contrast, Larry the Cable Guy wrote, “It’s bittersweet Rush died on my bday. I’m sad I won’t get to hear him anymore. Say what ya want but he was a familiar voice in a chaotic world that if you were a fan, when yea heard him, it just made ya think everything was still good and that we’ll get through it. Love ya Rush.”

President Donald Trump also released a statement.

He stated, “The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility. His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for.”

“Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans – a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves,” he continued.

The President concluded, “Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly.”

What do you make of the comments coming from the Hollywood elite?

(Visited 25,575 times, 977 visits today)