Crazy Rumor: The Future Of Matt Reeves’ The Batman Allegedly In Jeopardy After Robert Pattinson Caught Having Sex On Batmobile

The future of The Batman and its potential sequels may now be in jeopardy, as a new rumor claims that Matt Reeves has refused to work with Robert Pattinson ever again after catching the actor having sex atop the film’s Batmobile prop.

According to a February 15th 4chan post, supposedly made by someone “working on the set of the Batman,” a number of The Batman’s crew members, as well as Matt Reeves, “caught Robert Pattinson and [co-star] Zoë Kravitz having sex on the Batmobile prop.”

“It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve ever saw in my career now,” the poster added. “Matt was so furious he interrupted them.”

The anonymous set worker also alleged that “Zoe took a pregnancy test and she is pregnant and everyone believes it’s Pattinson’s,” noting that the two had been dating in secret since October, as “we know about it as we saw them together after work.”

Unfortunately for fans anticipating Reeves’ upcoming interpretation of the Dark Knight, despite the director’s previously discussed plan to introduce his version of the Joker over a second and third Batman film, the poster revealed that the incident had left the director “so furious he might not do The Batman 2 and 3 as he planned and let someone else direct.”

“He literally told Pattinson, ‘You are the most entitled narcissistic actor I’ve ever worked with, you go back to work, we finish filming in March and then we are done. I don’t want to ever work with you after this film,’” wrote the supposed The Batman set worker. “He even said he refuses to do reshoots if they will be needed. I don’t know what they are gonna do but they try to keep this situation on leash before the media will make it official.”

The full rumor can be read below:

It is important to note that, as of writing, no evidence has been publicly presented to confirm the above rumor.

However, if true, this incident would not be the first time it was reported that the working relationship between the two creatives had become strained during the course of filming The Batman.

In October 2020, director, actor, and makeup effects man Gary J. Tunnicliff claimed that Reeves had become upset with Pattinson over the actor’s failure to properly bulk-up for the role of Bruce Wayne, adding that he had heard “Reeves just wants to be done with the picture.”

It was then reputed earlier this year that Pattinson had similarly grown frustrated with Reeves, taking particular issue with the director’s perfectionism and insistence “on doing scenes over and over again.”

What do you make of this latest The Batman rumor? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

