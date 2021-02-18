Seven-Year-Old Dylan Farrow Heard Accusing Woody Allen Of Having “Touched Her Private Parts” In Newly Released Home Videos Taken By Mia Farrow

Dylan Farrow’s 1992 accusation that she was molested by her adoptive father Woody Allen, has received renewed attention following the release of previously unseen footage in which a young Farrow can be heard explicitly stating that the Oscar-award winning director had “’touched her private parts.”

In the home videos, recorded in secret by Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow in 1992 and recently made public by the actress in service of the upcoming documentary on the allegation, Allen V. Farrow, a seven-year-old Dylan can be heard detailing two incidents in which the director allegedly molested her.

Of the first incident, which is said to have taken place on the couch of their home, Dylan can be heard explaining, “He touched [my] privates and then he was breathing on my leg. And then, this [where I mean] he squeezed me too hard that I couldn’t breathe.”

When asked by Mia for details as to where Allen had supposedly touched her, Dylan responded by gesturing to her bottom.

In a separate home video, wherein Mia and Dylan discussed the second alleged incident, the seven-year-old claimed that Allen told her, “Do not move, I have to do this,” while he molested her in the attic of their home.

“’He said: “What about some father-daughter time?’ And then I said: ‘Well, OK.’” stated Dylan. “ ‘We went into your [Mia’s] room and we went into the attic. Then he started telling me weird things. Then he went behind me and touched my privates.”

“I wiggled my bum to see what he was doing,” Dylan added, recalling how “He said: ‘Don’t move I have to do this. If you stay still we can go to Paris. Because this way you could be in my movie, if I do this.”

“I didn’t want him to do it, mama,” concluded Dylan to her mother. “I didn’t like it….I don’t want to talk about it.”

As noted above, Allen was first accused of molesting Dylan in 1992.

Despite being investigated at the time by both the Connecticut State Police and New York child welfare services, Allen was not prosecuted. The Daily Mail reports that though “prosecutors found there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for 1st and 4th degree sexual assault of a minor,” they chose “not to move forward with the case because of Dylan’s mentality fragility and her young age.”

Dylan, as an adult, would personally speak to the accusations in 2014’s “Open Letter From Dylan Farrow,” recounting how “when I was seven years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house. He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother’s electric train set. Then he sexually assaulted me.”

“That he got away with what he did to me haunted me as I grew up,” wrote Dylan. “Woody Allen is a living testament to the way our society fails the survivors of sexual assault and abuse.”

In his memoir, Apropos of Nothing, Allen refuted Dylan’s accusations and claimed to have “never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her.”

“It was a total fabrication from start to finish,” said Allen. “Every subatomic particle of it.”

Allen v. Farrow premieres on HBO Sunday, February 21st, 2021.

