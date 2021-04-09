Lucasfilm Confirms The New Indiana Jones Movie Will Be Woke With Announcement Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm confirmed the long-gestating fifth Indiana Jones film will be a woke mess as they revealed Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined the cast.

A press release from Lucasfilm made the announcement.

It reads, “Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Solo: A Star Wars Story) will star alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, for the fifth installment of the iconic franchise.”

The press release went on to confirm that John Williams will return to the score film. It states, “In addition, the inimitable John Williams will return to score the film, continuing a musical journey which began 40 years ago with Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The film’s director James Mangold commented on Waller-Bridge’s addition to the film stating, “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers.”

He added, “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Waller-Bridge was reportedly brought on to the upcoming James Bond: No Time To Die movie to give the film a “makeover for the MeToo era.”

The actress and writer would address concerns about her addition to the writing team making the film woke, by all but confirming that’s what she was doing.

She stated, “There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women. I think that’s bollocks.”

“I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character,” she added.

When have you ever heard the terms grow and evolve used in the marketing of a film and that film turned out to be halfway decent and not filled with woke propaganda?

Not only was Waller-Bridge brought on to wokeify James Bond, but she also played one of the most insufferable woke characters of all time in Solo: A Star Wars Story. She played the droid L3-37.

In the film, the character heavily implied she had a sexual relationship with Lando Calrissian. She also went on to lead a droid rebellion on Kessel. Her physical body would eventually be destroyed in the rebellion, but she would be placed into the computer of the Millennium Falcon becoming a part of the ship.

Waller-Bridge is also an outspoken feminist. Speaking with The BBC, the actress referenced a scene from her Fleabag show claiming she would trade five years of her life for the so-called perfect body.

Waller-Bridge explained, “I would’ve been the girl with the hand up, I would’ve been like hell yes, and then thinking that was honest, and thinking that’s empowering because it’s honest and yet feeling at the same time that it’s letting the side down and not really knowing what the rules were, but then caring so deeply about women and equality and the basic principles of feminism.”

She continued, “And then slightly being frightened by the nuances and that there are traps out there. And I still feel like that. Even when I get asked about it, my heart starts beating a little faster because I know that there are mines that you can step on, and I think I’ll probably always have that.”

What do you make of this casting announcement for Indiana Jones?