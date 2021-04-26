A 30-year-old Chinese mythology action RPG is finally making its way to North America with Xuan Yuan Sword 7.

The game is coming to North America courtesy of publisher eastasiasoft with physical releases on PlayStation and Xbox in North America and Europe through Maximum Games. It was created by publisher SOFTSTAR and their developer DOMO Studio.

Take a look at the trailer.

According to a press release Xuan Yuan Sword 7 is “set 2000 years ago in China near the end of Western Han rule.”

Players take on the “role of a noble swordsman named Taishi Zhao following the trail of a mysterious bamboo slip from the crypt of Marquis of Liu that promised prosperity, but only brought famine and misery in its wake.”

He seeks out the truth behind the calamity in order to protect his family and sets out on a journey that takes him into a mythological realm where the otherworldly inhabitants want to destroy him.

Along his journey, Zhao must master a number of fighting techniques. Not only that, but he uses the Elysium Scroll that allows him to slow down time, absorb monsters, and even alter the environment.

Like all RPGs, you will upgrade Zhao’s armor and weapons, learn new passive skills as well as active techniques. Your sword-fighting skills will be necessary to survive the mythological realm as you dodge, block, and riposte your foes.

The game is described as a “celebration of ancient China’s landscape, civilization and culture, infused with the mystique of its own legends.”

The press release adds, “With a story deeply rooted in ancient Chinese history and mythology, Xuan Yuan Sword 7 reimagines both as one fantastical and chaotic realm under the governance of a new Xin Dynasty.”

“Witness the final destiny of the Mohists who believed in an ancient philosophy of logic, rational thought, and science that was once as popular as Confucianism in China 2200 years ago,” it states.

The game’s official website provides some more details.

It reads, “The powerful prime minister superseded his emperor and build a new dynasty. Meanwhile, a peculiar bamboo slip in the crypt of Marquis of Liu was delivered to Court Astrologer’s hand.

Unexpectedly, Taishi Mansion was badly damaged by a bizarre fire that night, and all his family was killed in the fire and the bamboo slip disappeared.”

It adds, “Ten years later, the people were stuggled against a decade of war and famine, and the chaos had spread among the country.

And the bamboo slip which had disappeared for 10 years emerged again, caused an uproar…”

Eastasiasoft Community Manager Joshua M French says, “he Xuan Yuan Sword series has been a colossal part of the Chinese video game industry, yet has tragically failed to make its way to western shores.”

He adds, “We aim to fix that with Xuan Yuan Sword 7, which we believe is the perfect entry point for any action RPG fan – especially those with an interest in anthropology and mythology.”

The game will feature English, French, German, Spanish, and Russian subtitles and text.

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 is expected to arrive sometime this summer. It previously released to PC via Steam back in October. On Steam, 63% of the 7,086 reviews have given a positive review.