Cosplayer Natylikespizza Brings Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu To Life In All Her Vampire Glory

Cosplayer Natylikespizza Brings Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu To Life In All Her Vampire Glory

While Kotaku recently attempted to throw a wet blanket on the internet’s thirst, a number of users across social have found themselves (for lack of a more print-appropriate term) ‘attracted’ to Resident Evil Village’s imposing Lady Dimitrescu, and thanks to the latest cosplay created by cosplayer Natylikespizza, it’s easy to see why.

Following Kotaku’s publication of an article declaring that “You Don’t Want Resident Evil Village’s Tall Vampire Lady To Step On Your Face”, which discussed YouTuber Kyle Hill’s mathematical conclusion that the game’s seven-foot-tall villain weighs around 450 lbs and would thus crush any potential suitor, YouTuber Gemma Bain refuted the video game news outlet’s assertion with a humorous video of cosplayer Natylikespizza dressed as Lady Dimitrescu,

Writing in a tweet, “Kotaku: ‘You Don’t want Resident Evil Village’s Tall Vampire Lady to Step on your Face / Internet: ‘They don’t speak for us’”, Bain proceeded to share a short clip of Natylikespizza asking Lady Dimitrescu (Natylikespizza herself in cosplay), to choke her ‘harder’, playing up the internet’s collective ‘attraction’ to the character.

Kotaku : “You Don’t want Resident Evil Village’s Tall Vampire Lady to Step on your Face” Internet : “They don’t speak for us.” 😈 pic.twitter.com/4ZT038fMrx — Genna Bain ♡ (@GennaBain) April 19, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old cosplayer’s take on the internet’s latest source of thirst has been resoundingly popular among both cosplay and Resident Evil fans, with videos featuring her Lady Dimitrescu outfit regularly garnering thousands of likes on social media, particularly TikTok.

One such video, which sees Natylikspizza’s Lady Dimitrescu in a corset lip-syncing to the song ‘Haus of Holbein’ from the musical ‘Six’, currently sits at over 2 million views.

Of course, Lady Dimitrescu is only Natylikespizza’s latest creation, as she has also created a bevy of other cosplays representing various popular anime and video game characters throughout her career, including WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch:

Dragon Ball’s resident Namekian, Piccolo:

Both members of My Hero Academia’s villainous prankster couple, Gentle Criminal and La Brava:

And Jolyne Joestar, the stand-wielding criminal protagonist of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean:

Aside from TikTok, Natylikespizza’s incredible work can also be found on her Instagram and Facebook accounts. For fans who wish to support her, the cosplayer accepts donations through Ko-Fi.

What do you make of Natylikespizza’s Lady Dimitrescu cosplay? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!