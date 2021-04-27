Marvel Comics Reveals New X-Men Designs For The Hellfire Gala

Marvel Comics revealed a number of new X-Men designs for the upcoming Hellfire Gala.

The Hellfire Gala is a series of stories told across 12 issues that will eventually lead to the unveiling of the first Krakoan X-Men team. The final member of the team was chosen by a fan vote through Marvel.com.

Gerry Duggan, the current writer of Marauders and the upcoming Planet-Sized X-Men book, described how these new designs for the Hellfire Gala came to be to Marvel.com, “As the builders of Krakoa began discussing the gala within the pages of MARAUDERS and beyond, the writers and editors began noodling on what the evening could be.”

He continued, “At our X-Retreat just over a year ago in Chicago we had some very large story ideas and production plans that were ratified to give our artists the time they needed to collaborate on the designs. Russell has been an important part of the MARAUDERS team from the beginning, and it only made sense to ask that he lead the way.”

“The writers jammed on very simple prompts for a few of the looks, but by and large each character was a blank slate for Russell and our other artists. Our regular series artists were also asked to contribute around a half dozen high fashions, so if you don’t see your favorite character on a cover, you’ll likely see them at the party,” he added.

As for the actual story, Duggan stated, “We haven’t sent any of these books to press yet, but I know we’ve already left a giant mark on the line with this party. The White Queen and House Carnation set out to create a special evening like no other, and it’s going to make any other galas you might hear about look like a county fair. Not that it’s a contest, but…Krakoa wins. The whole world’s watching us now, so we must be nothing less than fabulous.”

Over the course of the past two days, Marvel has showcased what many of the mutants will be wearing to the Hellfire Gala.

First up they showcased the Marauders, which includes Pyro, Sebastian Shaw, Banshee, Bishop, and Iceman.

Next, we got a look at the X-Force. The team includes Wolverine, Sage, Domino, Beast, Kid Omega, and Professor X.

Earlier on April 27th, they revealed the Hellions. The team includes Havok, Psylocke, Mister Sinister, Exodus, and Mystique.

Most recently they revealed the X-Men team that includes Sunfire, Synch, Colossus, Wolvinere (X-23), and Cannonball.

Back in March, Marvel also released designs for Emma Frost, Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Kate Pryde, Rachel Summers, Penance, Angel, Captain Britain, and Rogue.

First up is Storm.

Emma Frost gets three different outfits. Looks like she will be making some changes as the Gala happens.

Here’s the first one.

Here’s the second one.

And here’s the third one.

Next up is Jean Grey.

Here’s Cyclops.

Kate Pryde is sporting a very different look.

Rachel Summers is bringing a guest with her.

Monet St. Croix aka Penance is literally peacocking.

Angel is going shirtless.

Captain Britain is showing off her legs.

And Rogue looks to be bringing it back to the 80s.

On top of these, Marvel would then release covers for all 12 of the titles that shows off other members of the Krakoan nation including Emma Frost, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Storm, Magik, and others.

First up is the cover of Marauders #21 that shows off Emma Frost’s outfit.

Next, we get a look at Magik, Storm, Jean Grey, and Rogue on the cover of Planet-Sized X-Men #1.

The cover of Hellions #12 gives us another look at the Hellions team.

X-Force #20 also shows off the X-Force team.

Excalibur #21 shows off Excalibur as well as Captain Britain.

Next, is the cover of X-Men #21.

Here’s the cover for New Mutants #19.

Here’s the cover for X-Corp #2.

The cover for S.W.O.R.D. shows off Abigail Brand.

Way of X #3 shows off Nightcrawler and Pixie.

Deadpool makes an appearance on the cover of Wolverine #13.

And finally, Polaris dances her way onto the cover in X-Factor #10.

