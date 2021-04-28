Elizabeth Banks Is Creating An Adult Sequel Series For The Flintstones, It Already Sounds Terrible

Elizabeth Banks Is Creating An Adult Sequel Series For The Flintstones, It Already Sounds Terrible

Elizabeth Banks, the director of the failed Charlie’s Angels reboot who blamed men for the film’s failure, is apparently working on an adult themed sequel series to the Hanna-Barbera classic, The Flintstones.

Banks’ adult-themed sequel series is being produced by Fox and that Banks is not only producing the series, but she will be voicing a 20-something Pebbles Flintstone.

A press release from Fox details the show “catches up with the Flinstone family two decades after the original with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career.”

It adds, “As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.”

The show is being produced by both Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment. Banks and Max Handelman are executive producing through Brownstone Productions. They are joined by Dannah Shinder and Lindsay Kerns who will be co-executive producers.

Kerns is also writing the pilot script for the show. Her credits include Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, where she was a staff writer. She also wrote two episodes of DC Super Hero Girls and has written a number of episodes of Cleopatra in Space.

She also appears to be super woke based on her Twitter account.

In November 2020, following the election of Joe Biden, she wrote, “ATTN privileged white evangelicals: it is finally appropriate for you to post memes that say ‘god is on the throne’, go ahead now.”

More recently in January, she wrote, “If you’re a white evangelical and you don’t wanna get lumped in with ‘THOSE kinds of Christians’ here’s a tip: denounce white supremacy. Amazing how many people would apparently rather write a dissertation on theological nuances than simply denounce. white. supremacy.”

Nevertheless, Fox executive Michael Thorn is excited about the show. He stated, “Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock.”

He added, “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”

Warner Bros. executive Peter Girardi also stated, “The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation. Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and Fox and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock, sorry.”

This show looks like it’s going to be an absolute disaster. Just from the get go, Banks is a huge red flag especially after her antics with Charlie’s Angels.

If you remember, Banks spoke with Australia’s Herald Sun where she blamed men for the film’s failure before it even hit theaters.

She stated, “Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money.”

“If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies,” she added.

She then bemoaned what men like to see at the theaters, “They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre. So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up Justice League.”

Banks would eventually reveal the real reason she wanted the film to be a box office success, “By the way, I’m happy for those characters to have box office success, but we need more women’s voices supported with money because that’s the power. The power is in the money.”

It’s no surprise that Banks would tap a writer like Kerns, who based on her tweets more than likely holds her same woke worldview.

And then maybe the biggest red flag is who in their right mind wants to see Fred Flintstone about to retire? Who wants a Flintstones sequel series? Not to mention trying to turn it into an adult comedy.

The whole show is going to be a complete disaster.