Arktoons continues to roll out new titles at Arkhaven.com with four new titles coming out every Saturday beginning today.

These four new titles join 14 other titles that were rolled out beginning on Wednesday, bringing the total series on the digital comics platform up to 18.

If you haven’t been following our Arktoons coverage, it is a free-to-view digital comics platform that releases new episodes of comics every single week day.

On Wednesdays, the platform debuts new titles for Alt-Hero, Midnight’s War, The Hammer of Freedom, Go, Monster Go, and Deus Vult.

Thursdays feature Alt-Hero Q, Ascendant, A Thone of Bones, Flying Sparks, and Chuck Dixon Presents: Adventure.

Fridays feature Hypergamouse, Right Ho Jeeves, Dynamite Thor, and Shade.

And now Saturday will feature Chuck Dixon Presents: Comedy, Clockwork Dancer, Quantum Dancer, and Seasons.

Here’s a look at those four new titles:

Chuck Dixon Presents: Comedy

A frantic font of the funniest funnybooks selected from the classic comics of the Golden Age by famed funnyman and comic book scribe Chuck Dixon.

The first episode features PLASTIC MAN.

Clockwork Dancer

In the eyes of the Anglican Church, and according to the laws of Queen Victoria, Alastair has created a monster. His clockwork automaton has the spark of life, but the outside world does

not recognize that she also has a heart of gold.

Alistair and his creation must go on the run to escape Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and at the same time evade the man who first invented clockwork automatons, a man who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the Clockwork Dancer to further his dastardly plans!

Steampunk fans will love this delightful new comic by Jon Del Arroz.

Quantum Mortis

QUANTUM MORTIS is an action-packed Mil-SF mystery series. The independent planet of Rhysalan provides Sanctuary to 1,462 governments-in-exile.

It is the responsibility of the Xenocriminology and Alien Relations department of the Military Crimes Investigation Division to keep a firm leash on the hundreds of thousands of xenos residing on-planet.

Assassinations, revolutions, civil wars, and attempted planetary genocides are all in a day’s work for Chief Warrant Officer Graven Tower, MCID-XAR.

In addition to a missile-armed aerovar, his trusty Sphinx CPB-18, and MCID’s extremely liberal policies concerning collateral damage and civilian casualties, Chief Tower is assisted by his extreme xenophobia as well as a military-grade augmented machine intelligence that believes it has found God.

Seasons

SEASONS is an intertwining, deeply symbolic, allegorical drama and character-study that explores complex themes of identity, existence, purpose, responsibility, the world within and the world around us.

With each passing season, Fletcher Hart Iiams gains a new set of incredible powers to overcome the challenges and enemies in his personal path to self-discovery and meaning.

Written by Nandor Fox Shaffer. Art by Anthony Gonzales-Clark.

As noted above, Arktoons is a free-to-view digital comics platform, meaning all episodes are free to read with new episodes for each series coming out weekly.

However, you can support the platform through a subscription. There are currently four options ranging from $5 to $50. However, it is not a requirement to subscribe in order to read the comics.

If you are interested in publishing your comics on Arktoons you are encouraged to “email descriptions, three sample frames at 1080-wide resolution, and links to their existing content to [email protected]”

All submissions must meet Arktoons’ standards which are “no sex, no satanism, no social justice.”

