Round 2: Demon Slayer Defeats Mortal Kombat In Second Week At Box Office

Funimation distributed Demon Slayer defeated Mortal Kombat as the two faced off for the second week in row at the box office.

The-Numbers reports Demon Slayer grossed $6.421 million at the box office. It was shown in 1,905 theates and grossed $3,371 per theater.

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat only grossed $6.235 million. It was shown in 3,114 theaters and grossed only $2,002 per theater.

Not only did Demon Slayer defeat Mortal Kombat in their second week of head-to-head match-up, but Demon Slayer also overtook Mortal Kombat in total gross at the box office.

Demon Slayer now has a total North American gross of $34.1 million while Mortal Kombat only has $34.087 million.

Looking at the global box office, Demon Slayer sits at $469.14 million. Most of that came from Japan. The-Numbers reports the film made $356 million in Japan alone.

Mortal Kombat has only brought in $66.88 million. Most of their global box office has come from Russia, where the film has raked in over $10.7 million so far.

While Demon Slayer has made way more globally than Mortal Kombat, it also released in Japan back in October 2020. Still it earned $44 million in its opening weekend just in Japan.

Both Demon Slayer and Mortal Kombat still have their work cut out for them if they wish to take spot at the domestic box office for 2021. That spot currently belongs to Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong has raked in $90.39 million so far at the domestic box office. And it wasn’t too far behind Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer this past weekend. It earned $2.82 million, was screened in 2,753 theaters, and grossed $1,024 per theater.

Behind Godzilla vs. Kong is Tom and Jerry. It’s earned $44.2 million so far in 2021. In third is Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. It’s earned $41.58 million.

Demon Slayer currently sits in fourth with Mortal Kombat in fifth.

What do you make of Demon Slayer defeating Mortal Kombat in their second week at the domestic box office?