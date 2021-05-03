Rumor: Disney In Talks To Bring Back Gina Carano To The Mandalorian

A brand new rumor claims that Disney is in talks to bring Gina Carano back as Cara Dune to The Mandalorian.

This rumor comes from YouTuber Overlord DVD and his Hollywood agents.

Overlord DVD states, “My Hollywood agents have been telling me for weeks now that Disney is in talks with Gina Carano about the possibility of returning to the role of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian and several other shows in the Favreauverse.”

The YouTuber adds, “I resisted saying anything about this, largely because I had my doubts that anything would come of this. Disney certainly must have offended Gina with the alleged reason for her dismissal. Namely so-called insensitivity to the Jewish people, which given the context of her tweet was an unfounded objection.”

Disney and Lucasfilm fired Carano through a two-sentence press statement. It read, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

Disney added, “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The social media post in question was an Instagram Story post she shared from warriorpriestgympodcast.

The post, seen below, warns of how hating your neighbor can lead to deadly, violent actions as it did in World War II.

As for Carano being offended by Disney, she made that clear when she joined Ben Shapiro on his show in February after Disney fired her.

She told Shapiro, “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend…Everyone is afraid of losing their job.”

Not only did she sit down to talk about her firing from Disney with Shapiro, but she also announced she would be teaming up with The Daily Wire to create and produce her own film.

She announced the project through Deadline, “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered.”

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same,” she continued.

Carano concluded, “They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

She added on Twitter, “This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion.”

Overlord DVD recognizes that Carano signed on with Daily Wire, saying, “I was just afraid Gina had moved on and would ultimately decide not to return. That said, I may have some very good news to bring you today.”

He continued, “A source has come forward claiming that Gina is talking to Disney about returning and proof of these talks has already materialized. As reported in my last Pop Culture Breakdown episode, Disney officially uncancelled Gina Carano’s episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls on NatGeo.”

Carano confirmed the episode was uncancelled on Twitter.

She wrote, “Want to hear something cool? Just so happens you WILL be able to see my Bear Grylls episode on National Geographic after all! Bear is a real one. I’m so glad you’re going to get to see it. My heart is so full. Airs on National Geographic May 10th and 9 pm! #nevergiveup.”

While Overlord DVD cites this as proof, he also adds, “But there was more proof out there in the wild. Cara Dune toys are back. Fans have been tweeting out pictures of Cara Dune toys on the shelves of Walmart again.”

Later in the video he states, “These two developments are earth-shaking for Star Wars fans as well as fans of fair play everywhere. There can be no doubt there has been movement in Disney’s attitude toward Gina Carano. Otherwise, neither of these developments would have come about.”

He then addresses what his source has told him regarding Gina’s position towards Disney, “As for Gina’s attitude toward Disney, could she possibly agree to return? According to my source, all of this springs from the fact that Jon Favreau himself has put his neck on the line and has been using his influence behind the scenes to make this right again.”

“With the Kennedy camp gunning for Gina, and the subsequent confusion on Disney’s part, believing what Kennedy’s camp was putting out there in the media, Jon Favreau has been playing a game of 4D chess with the help of concerned investors to prove that Gina equals fans equals money,” the future ruler of the Earth continued.

He added, “Jon knows getting Gina back needs to happen. Not only because he wants her back and it’s the right thing to do because Gina was unfairly characterized to the point of slander by all this nonsense, but also because of the story that Jon Favreau has planned.”

As for what Favreau has planned he detailed, “A big sprawling tale of galactic intrigue across a number of different series all building towards what fans hope will be the ultimate erasure of the sequel trilogy.”

Overlord DVD concludes, “Jon Favreau gets it. He is on the side of fans. Fans want Cara Dune and Jon wants Gina Carano. So it’s looking good for the future of Star Wars if this rumor is valid.”

There might be another piece of evidence as well. Carano also recently tweeted an image that reads, “Start making room for what you prayed for because it’s on the way.”

It’s possible this could mean she might be returning to The Mandalorian or Star Wars, or it could be Carano tweeting out positive vibes as she does quite often on social media.

What do you make of this new rumor?