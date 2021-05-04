Elizabeth Olsen Responds To WandaVision Criticism Ensuing From Scarlet Witch Enslaving An Entire Town

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch, recently responded to criticism stemming from her character in WandaVision enslaving an entire town in New Jersey.

If you haven’t seen WandaVision, the show sees a grieving Wanda enslave an entire town of people in New Jersey following the death of Vision at the hands of Thanos.

Upon arriving in Westview, New Jersey to a plot of land that Vision had purchased for he and Wanda to live together, she cried out in anguish and unleashed her Chaos Magic that warped reality, turning Westview into a 1950s sitcom.

Not only did it transform the town into a 1950s sitcom, but she created a new house, as well as a new Vision.

She also enslaved a number of people that were turned into cast members for the sitcom that would eventually progress through each decade until the present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only would she initially enslave the people when she first created this new reality that the show describes as the Hex, but throughout the show she would expand it, enslaving more people including S.W.O.R.D. agents.

She eventually realizes what she’s done is wrong while combatting Agatha Harkness, who initially freed them from Wanda’s control.

After being confronted by the residents of Westview with what she did, Wanda decided to free them permanently and destroy the Hex, which she does following a battle with Harkness.

Upon removing the Hex, she walks through the town and confronts Monica Rambeau and apologizes to her for “all the pain I’ve caused.” As sirens are heard in the background and a number of government vehicles arrive, Wanda tells Monica “goodbye” and flies off.

A mid-credit scene would reveal Wanda living in an isolated cabin on a lake in the middle of the mountains, where she’s using an astral form to read the Darkholde. While reading the book, she hears one of her sons call out to her for help.

Olsen would respond to criticism of the show that Scarlet Witch did not have to face any real consequences for enslaving the entire town of Westview. Instead, she flees authorities and isolates herself in the remote cabin.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, she stated, “She had to get away before the people who have to hold her accountable got there.”

“And where she went is a place that no one could find her. Because she knows that she is going to be held accountable, and I think she has a tremendous amount of guilt,” she added.

It’s hard to buy this explanation. If she truly had that amount of guilt she would have turned herself over and wanted to face the consequences for her actions. Instead, she flees when the authorities arrive.

Not only that, but the show doesn’t depict her having a “tremendous amount of guilt.” On the contrary, she makes only one apology to Rambeau and then quickly moves on to talking about mastering her new power.

And that’s what she’s seen doing in the cabin. She’s seen mastering her power. She’s not seen dealing with this “tremendous amount of guilt” she supposedly has.

On top of that, Rambeau actually sympathizes with her and says she would make a similar decision by bringing back her own mother if she had Wanda’s power.

What do you make of Olsen’s explanation?