Star Wars: The Bad Batch Voice Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. Appears To Admit To Participating In Online Cancel Culture Mob Against Gina Carano

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Voice Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. Appears To Admit To Participating In Online Cancel Culture Mob Against Gina Carano

Star Wars: The Bad Batch voice actor Freddie Prinze Jr. appeared to admit to participating in an online cancel culture mob following Disney and Lucasfilm firing Gina Carano back in February.

If you recall, a Disney and Lucasfilm spokesperson fired Carano through a two sentence statement.

The statement began, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

The spokesman then added, “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The social media post in question was an Instagram Stories post that appeared to be a repost from warriorpriestgympodcast.

The post showed an image of youths chasing a woman in undress with a warning about hating your neighbors can lead to such senseless violence. You can see it below.

Following this statement from the Disney and Lucasfilm spokesman, Prinze Jr. shared a gif to his Twitter from Jem and the Holograms where one of the characters slaps the other with text reading, “Girl Bye.”

Now, Prinze Jr. appears to have admitted this gif was him engaging with a cancel culture mob on Twitter.

His seeming admittance came after he received criticism for his voice acting of a young Caleb Dume in the first episode of The Bad Batch.

He responded to this criticism writing, “Because I’m damn good. Now you know.”

In response to another Twitter user, Prinze Jr. would write, “Twitter is a place where people come to hate and hero worship. I don’t care about either side of it.”

YouTuber Heel vs Babyface responded writing, “But you do you hypocrite. You were all too happy to jump on the Gina Carano hate bandwagon. Piss off back to Hollywoke you utter fake.”

Prinze Jr. then appeared to affirm his gif was part of a cancel culture mob targeting Gina Carano.

He wrote in response to the YouTuber, “Bro it was a jem and the hologram gif. that shit was funny. Grow up.”

Heel vs Babyface responded, “I’m beginning to see why you’re as irrelevant as shit if you think dog piling the cancellation of a human being ‘funny’… BRO!”

Prinze Jr. has not replied as of writing.

What do you make of Prinze Jr.’s apparent admission that he took part in a cancel culture mob against former The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano?