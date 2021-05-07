Clownfish TV has reported that their recent video discussing J. Scott Campbell’s response to another artist ‘fixing’ his Mary-Jane Watson cover art for the Amazing Spider-Man #601, which featured the original cover art in question, has had its original thumbnail removed for violating YouTube’s policies regarding “Nudity & Sexual Content.”

On May 5th, shortly after publishing their coverage of the Campbell situation, the official Clownfish TV Twitter account reported that YouTube had apparently found the cover art to be “too spicy,” as the site had “removed my thumbnail of it and pointed me to their policy on ‘nudity.’”

According to Clownfish TV, the specific policy that the thumbnail had allegedly violated prohibited “Depiction of genitals, breasts, or buttocks (clothed or unclothed) for the purpose of sexual gratification.”

“‘Clothed or unclothed” for the purpose of “sexual gratification,’” added Clownfish TV. “A Spider-Man cover from over a decade ago is now taboo on YouTube. Welcome to 2021.”

Clownfish TV has since edited their thumbnail to abide by the site’s Nudy & Sexual Content policy, simply adding a blue crayon over Mary-Jane’s cleavage.

