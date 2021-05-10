Carnage Arrives In New Trailer For Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Sony Pictures released their first official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Take a look.

The official description for the film reads, “Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.”

Eagle-eyed viewers have caught a couple of Easter Eggs that could indicate the film might be more closely tied into the Marvel Cinematic Universe than the first film was with references to Spider-Man.

First off, Stephen Graham’s character is seen reading The Daily Bugle.

The Daily Bugle was introduced in to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: Far From Home. Actor J.K. Simmons returned to the role of J. Jonah Jameson as a talk show personality for The Daily Bugle.

In Spider-Man Far: From Home, Jameson shows up at the end of the movie and shares doctored footage from Mysterio purporting to show Spider-Man killing Mysterio and launching the drone attack on London.

In fact, Sony Pictures Entertainment produced a number of short YouTube videos featuring Jameson and The Daily Bugle.

In one of the videos, Jameson states, “You’re no hero. Mysterio that’s a hero. You are a criminal, a miscreant, a masked marauder, a menace!”

Now, it’s quite possible The Daily Bugle paper that Graham’s character is seen reading could be completely different from Simmons’ version with TheDailyBugle.net. However, it does lead one to think of the possibilities.

The second major Easter Egg is simply Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady smashing a spider that crawls along his desk.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on September 24, 2021. It is directed by Andy Serkis with a screenplay written by Kelly Marcel based off a story by Tom Hardy and Marcel.

The cast includes Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

What did you think of the trailer?