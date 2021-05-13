Netflix Reveals First Look At Kevin Smith’s Masters of The Universe: Revelation, Teela Gets Half Shaved Head Look

Netflix revealed a first look at their upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation series that shows Teela with a half shaved head look.

If you are unfamiliar with this upcoming series, Netflix explains that it “picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago.”

They add, “After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.”

The show is executive produced and showrun by Kevin Smith who told fans that “narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ’80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985. This is a continuation of that story.”

He continued, “We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines.”

Smith would also detail, “Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE line of toys for inspiration as well. Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork.”

“Mattel has been committed to this look since they first started as a toy line in the ’80s, and now we’re leaning into it and honoring it,” he concluded.

Executive producer Rob David, who is also the Vice President of Content Creative at Mattel Television echoed Smith’s comments saying, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation is the first piece of episodic content from the franchise to be produced in nearly 20 years. To celebrate the fans who have waited so long for its return, it was important to us to honor the original storyline.”

“Fans who followed the adventures of He-Man and his friends in the eighties will feel like they are picking up the story where the characters left off,” he added.

David even goes into detail about the first episode saying, “In our first episode, a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor leaves Eternia fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull scattered throughout the land. Now it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes and ultimately prevent the end of the universe.”

While he notes the story is a continuation he also claims the series has matured with the fans of the original series and that it is specifically for an adult audience.

He explains, “And just as the fans of the original have matured, so too has the world of Eternia. Masters of the Universe: Revelation features deeper themes, characterizations and harrowing battles than ever before, designed for the adult audience.”

In fact David states, “Fans will watch their favorite characters evolve over the course of the series.”

He continues, “Prince Adam/He-Man, Teela, Evil-Lyn and even Orko will all be very different at the end than they are at the beginning as they battle it out for the fate of Eternia. Alliances will shift, destinies will be met, secrets will be revealed.”

As for the themes the show will explore, David writes, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation explores many of the themes from the eighties which are still relevant today, including the meaning behind He-Man’s famous call: ‘I have the power!'”

“You wouldn’t know it to look at Prince Adam, but there’s something inside him, something truly strong and special, that – when unleashed – has the power to transform not just him, but the entire universe,” he continued.

David added, “And the real magic of Masters of the Universe is that this is true for each and every character in it, as well as for each and every one of us watching it. When we recognize the best version of ourselves, we ALL have the power!

The show features the voice talents of Mark Hamill who voices Skeletor. He is joined by Lena Headey who voices Evil-Lyn.

Chris Wood voices both Prince Adam and He-Man. Sarah Michelle Gellar voices Teela.

Liam Cunningham takes on the role of Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root plays Cringer, Diedrich Bader is King Randor and Trpa Jaw, Griffin Newman voices Orko, Tiffany Smith plays Andra, and Henry Rollins Tri-Klops.

Alan Oppenheimer, who originally voiced Skeletor, is playing Moss Man, Susan Eisenberg is playing Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone is playing Queen Marlene, Justin Long is voicing Roboto, Jason Mewes plays Stinko, Phil LaMarr brings to life He-Ro, Tony Todd is Scare Glow, Cree Summer is Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson is Beast Man, and Kevin Conroy is Mer-Man.

Smith lauded the voice cast saying, “A big reason we got such top tier voice talent is because people genuinely want to be a part of this world. So many of us were touched by these stories and these characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia.”

And while Smith and David note the show picks up from the ’80s series, Smith also states, “But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story.”

He explains, “It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power.”

“This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss,” he concludes.

There are rumors that the show will sideline He-Man in favor of Teela. However, Smith addressed those back in May 2020.

He wrote at the time, “With all due respect to ScreenRant, I’ve read every Masters of the Universe: Revelation script for our shows (plus wrote a few) and viewed 4 amazing animatics. While Teela is as present as she’s always been in the MotU advenutes and she plays a big role, our series is LITERALLY all about He-Man.”

Smith also addressed rumors from Clownfish TV in March 2020 that claimed “Teela is a better He-Man than Adam, and he steps aside to let her (and her girlfriend) take over Hero duties.”

In response to this rumor, Smith stated, “As showrunner, I really could’ve used these story suggestion *before* we locked the scripts. However, no – He-Man does no stepping aside and Teela has no girlfriend in our show. The storyline is pretty dark and way metal. Before REVELATION we were calling it END OF THE UNIVERSE.”

Smith added in a subsequent tweet, “Also, ClownfishTV? Instead of posting your faux ‘insider’ info, here’s a *real* story: Mattel made a behind-the-scenes video featuring our actors recording. So a fan took some of Mark & Lena’s dialogue and spliced them into old Filmation clips. Look:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be five episodes in total for Part 1.

It will air on Netflix starting Friday, July 23rd.