Daisy Ridley Rumored To Reprise Her Role As Rey In Star Wars

A new rumor claims that Daisy Ridley is in talks to reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming Star Wars project.

The rumor comes from Drew Dietsch at Giant Freakin Robot.

Dietsch claims, “We have learned that Daisy Ridley is currently in talks with the powers-that-be at Disney and Lucasfilm to return as Rey in some upcoming Star Wars project.”

As for what that project is, Dietsch did not provide any details.

Ridley hasn’t fully closed the book on the possibility of returning as Rey. Although she has said she felt satisfied with Rey’s ending in The Rise of Skywalker.

Back in November while promoting the box office failure Chaos Walking, she discussed the possibility of returning to her role as Rey in a Disney+ series.

She told IGN, “I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX.”

“I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time,” she added.

Ridley went on to say, “I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do.”

“Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting,” she said.

In a separate interview with Empire via Gamespot in February, Ridley appeared more open to the idea of returning as Rey saying, “I mean, never say never.”

She elaborated, “I’m always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it’s this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there’s a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit.”

“I don’t think it’ll ever feel properly like goodbye because it’s such a wonderful little web of people. It’s a really nice club to be a part of. Plus, I had such a good time. I loved my experience. In terms of revisiting the character, I think that’s a bye-bye for now.”

What do you make of this new rumor? Do you think Lucasfilm will bring back Rey after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?