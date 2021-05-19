Square Enix Touts Over 3.5 Million Unique Players For Outriders In First Month, Reveals One Player Played 797 Hours

Square Enix announced that one of their newest releases, Outriders, had 3.5 million unique players play the game in its first month.

Square Enix External Studios Co-Head of Studio Jon Brooke stated, “With over 3.5 million unique players, average play times of over 30 hours and extremely high engagement for co-operative play, we and the amazing team at People Can Fly are so excited with this initial success.”

He added, “Launching a new game IP is never easy and we remain very grateful for the community’s support and feedback – we continue to listen carefully and want to assure everyone that we are committed to improving and enhancing the experience in the coming weeks and months. We also look forward to expanding on OUTRIDERS in the future.”

A press release accompanying Brooke’s statement says the game is “poised to be the company’s next big franchise.”

Square Enix also released an Infographic that details that players played the game for 120 million hours with an average playtime of 31 hours. One player played the game a total of 797 hours.

If you are unfamiliar with Outriders, Square Enix describes it as a “hard-hitting RPG-Shooter set in an original dark sci-fi world.”

They add, “The last of humanity slowly bleeds out in the trenches of the wild and unforgiving world of Enoch, and you awake as one of the last of the Outriders and an Altered, infused with incredible powers. Journey across a hostile planet where everything has hyper-evolved to kill you.”

“Choose from four different classes and use deep and flexible character customisation to build your own play style, collect twisted and beautiful guns and gear, and wield destructive and dominating powers,” the description continues.

It concludes, “Stay aggressive, kill to heal and take the fight to your enemies in single player or with up to three players in co-op, as you explore the unknown across an epic story campaign.”

A demo for the game is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and GeForce.

You can check out a trailer for the game below.

The game currently retails for $59.99, but Square Enix details that “beginning on May 18th through the end of the month, Square Enix is offering a variety of limited time price promotions across all platforms.”

They instruct would-be players to “check online stores and retailers for details.”

Have you been playing Outriders? What do you think about it? Do you plan on checking it out if you haven’t already?