Audience scores have arrived for Zack Snyder’s latest film, Army of the Dead. The movie has had a limited release in theaters, but will be available to stream on Netflix on May 21st.

Army of the Dead is directed by Zack Snyder and based off a story by Snyder and screenplay by Joby Harold, Snyder, and Shay Hatten.

The official description for the film reads, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

The movie stars Omari Hardwick, Chris D’Elia, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win, Rich Cetrone, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, and Huma Qureshi.

Rotten Tomatoes

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has has a 79% Audience Score with an average score of 4 out of 5 stars.

However, that is Rotten Tomatoes Verified Score. If you look at the All Audience score, it has a higher score of 83% with an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5.

Here’s what some people are saying on Rotten Tomatoes about the film:

Joyce gives the film 3 stars. She writes, “Grandson loved it. For me was long and predictable.”

Matthew M gives the movie four stars. He writes, “Overlong, but involving and thrilling zombie flick. I found myself emotionally invested in several of the characters, and although there was some obvious filler, I wasn’t bored for a second.”

CAL2MS gives the movie three stars. They write, “Only to be seen on big screen, although I am sure many would say not to be seen at all…Good action and effects. Over the top zombie blasting. Strange ending..s. Hey, I was stuck in California for a year and got to see one movie before the state shut down. Thank goodness they still had drive-ins. Hey this would have been perfect for that…”

Rickbeast86 gives the movie five stars. He writes, “I’ve been waiting for a GRADE A action packed movie to come out for a LOOOONG Time! Absolutely Loved it! Just watch it for the Fun it’s made for. Enjoy!”

The Geek Potato gives the movie three and a half stars. They write, “Don’t take it too seriously and just enjoy the fun.”

Trejo’s World gives the move five stars. They write, “I’m not a zombie movie type of person, but I figured I’d give it a go since I love Bautista since his Drax performance in Guardians. Excellent movie and I didn’t have nightmares.”

Hiram gives the movie four stars. He writes, “This movie had a lot of back story to each character. Should have more zombie killings from each character. But still a very good zombie movie.”

Thomas D gives the movie four stars. He writes, “Was a very good over-the-top zombie film, but some parts fell flat/ didn’t feel significant. If you are looking for a slowburn this is not the film for you.”

Jamie gives the movie two stars. They write, "

Both gloriously and frustratingly stupid with both very cool and very dumb ideas on display with an ending that royally pissed us off. Make no mistake. Warner Bros. was wise to not make this (at that pricetag) and let Netflix eat their scraps.”

Carla gives it three and a half stars. She writes, “If you like Zombe movies, I think you will like this movie. Good cast, action packed, big and luscious setting of a bomb torn Las Vegas and good ending, I believe they set up for squeal if this one make money. Sometimes a wee bit corny, but aren’t all Zombie movies?. I would say it took zombeism to a new height of money spent on a tale of the walking dead.”

IMDB

On IMDB the film currently has a weighted average of 7.4 out of 10 from 2,088 IMDB users.

The arithmetic mean is 7.7 and the median rating is 9.

As for the demographic breakdown, males gave the film a higher rating overall compared to females.

In fact among all age ranges except for 45+ males gave the film higher scores than females. The film also performed slightly better with viewers outside the United States.

Here’s what users on IMDB are saying:

thenerdygamer gives the movie a 9 out of 10. They write, “Fun, epic and action packed zombie flick with great action, visuals and characters. A diverse cast each with characters that have their own personalities. It’s so Zack Snyder and so good.”

densiremc-14483 gives the movie a 10 out of 10. They write, “I couldn’t take it. I was trying so hard to just wait until this movie came out next week on Netflix. I had to see this movie, and it was worth the extra money I had to spend at the theatre. Will be watching it again next week. Great job Zack Synder!! Sequel please!!!”

Kiessigian gave the film a 10 out of 10. They wrote, “Everything ist top. Its a High-Budget Horror-Action-heist Movie. Yes, there are some clishèes but that dosent matter here. Every Character makes fun. Music ist solid, the look ist awesome, and the CGI ist good too. The Movie isn’t in any way boring or too long. Also one of the best Netflix Original Movies so far!”

cjmaronen gives the movie a 10 out of 10. They wrote, “This is exactly the movie to get the theaters going again. Dawn of The Dead (2004) is my favorite movie of all time so naturally I’m a Snyder fan. Not a sequel, but an expansion on Snyder’s creativity for the zombie genre. This is Snyder’s playground and it is FUN for all viewers. This is definitely more action than horror when compared to Dawn, but you actually forget to compare them since they are so unique in their own ways. THIS is absolutely a sign of prepandemic fun returning. Great film and I can’t wait to watch it again next week at home!”

mpiten-891-86828 gives the movie a 3 out of 10. They wrote, “It’s not enough to have new, sentient, super-zombies, Dave Bautista, a heist film inside a horror flick – we have to have a bratty kid with daddy issues, emotional conversations, and confessions of unrequited love. Can’t we just have zombies and a heist film? The action is good, photography excellent, action scenes inventive….and then we have to endure melodrama when we just wanna see chases and zombies with new powers. Too bad – this had a lot going for it…we just didn’t need maudlin drama sandwiched between the action set pieces.”

Metacritic

On Metacritic the film has a 7.6 User Score from 52 ratings.

It received 37 positive scores, nine mixed scores, and six negative ratings.

Here’s what reviewers are saying on Metacritic:

Caesar1000 gives the movie a six out of ten. He writes, “Lots of filler, little substance. It’s dumb fun if you like that sort of thing.”

Jp2017 gives the movie a 0. He wrote, “Just found it boring acting was horrible and please Zack enough with the slow motion overall won’t be seeing this ever again!”

JalSavvySav gave the film a 10. He wrote, “Very entertaining movie. Highly recommend watching it; great blend of action and horror.”

DavidStegen gave the film a 10. He wrote, “It’s amazing what Zack Snyder can do when he has total creative freedom, Army of the Dead is a masterpiece.”

NoahPfister gave the movie an 8. He wrote, “A flawed, but still solid, zombie flick with a great cast of characters, interesting world, and some incredible zombie action. Does unique things with the zombie and heist genre that will definitely intrigue or piss off long time fans of the genre. The story could use some work though and there are moments that just don’t work. But overall, I am excited to see what’s next.”