Rumor: Mads Mikkelsen To Star As Villain In Indiana Jones 5, Will Portray Nazi Scientist Recruited By America During 1960s Space Race

Rumor: Mads Mikkelsen To Star As Villain In Indiana Jones 5, Will Portray Nazi Scientist Recruited By America During 1960s Space Race

According to a new rumor, the previously cast Mads Mikkelsen will star as the villain of Disney’s upcoming Indiana Jones 5, portraying a Nazi scientist recruited by America to help the country achieve victory in the 1960s space race.

As reported by The Illuminerdi, “Mikkelsen will be playing the villain in this new installment of Indiana Jones”, a character described by the site’s sources as “a Nazi scientist enlisted into NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency’s moon landing initiative.”

The Illuminerdi also revealed the related role of Shaunette Renee Wilson (The Resident), whose casting was only recently announced by Disney earlier this month, stating that she “will be playing Mads Mikkelsen’s villain’s CIA handler responsible for ‘babysitting’ the Nazi scientist turned NASA recruit.”

The pop culture news outlet also alleges that “there will also allegedly be a female villain, ‘an evil and brutal killer’ who will work with Mads Mikkelsen’s character.”

However, the role currently remains uncast, though The Illuminerdi notes that, “according to our sources, Scarlett Johansson actually passed on this role previously.”

Given how the last installment of the franchise took place in 1957, the sequel being set against the backdrop of the 1960s space race is a logical progression, especially in light of how it gives yet another entry in the franchise an opportunity to feature Nazis as their villains.

After all, it’s clear that Mikkelsen’s alleged character takes heavy inspiration from Operation Paperclip, the historical real-world event in which American intelligence agencies recruited various Nazi scientists following the end of World War II in an effort to gain an edge over the Soviets in the Space Race.

The James Mangold (Logan) directed and Stephen Spielgberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Rayne Roberts produced Indiana Jones 5 is set to begin production this summer in advance of its planned July 29th, 2022 release date.

As of writing, there is no word on whether or not the interdimensional beings will make a reappearance.

What do you make of these new casting rumors for Indiana Jones 5? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!