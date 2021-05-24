Hideo Kojima Reacts To Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Film

Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, who designed and wrote Metal Gear back in 1987 and more recently produced Death Stranding, recently shared his thoughts about Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead film.

The Kojima Productions founder shared his opinions on Twitter.

He wrote, “I watched ‘Army of the Dead,’ which is now available on Netflix.”

He added, “It was a painful, entertaining, snydering, zombie movie that entertained me by turning my head into a zombie, not to scare me, not to make me laugh, not to make a metaphor for society.”

The film has received mixed reviews from audiences.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the Audience Score for their Verified Audience currently sits at 76% with an average rating of 3.9 out of 5.

However, if you look at their All Audience score, the score drops 16 points to 60% with an average rating of 3.3 out of 5.

On IMDB the weighted average for the film is 6.0 out of 10 from 60,515 IMDB users. The arithmetic mean is 6.1 while the median is 6.0.

On Metacritic the User Score sits at 5.4 from 303 ratings. There are 120 positive ratings, 86 mixed ratings, and 96 negative ratings.

What do you make of Kojima’s comments about Snyder’s Army of the Dead? Have you seen Army of the Dead, what did you think about the film?