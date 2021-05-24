Marvel Studios fans are absolutely roasting the first teaser for Eternals specifically the voice over provided by Salma Hayek’s Ajak.

In the trailer, Hayek’s Ajak states, “We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years, we have never interfered until now.”

Marvel Studios fans mocked the line pointing out all of the disasters that have been inflicted on Earth, most notably with Thanos wiping out half of all life in the universe.

In the comments of the movie’s trailer on the official Marvel Entertainment page Mork wrote, “Half of all life gets wiped out by Thanos. The Eternals: “We missed the part where that’s our problem.”

Dlweiss writes, “Okoye side-eyeing them: ‘Why were they up there all this time??'”

Ono matopoeia wrote, “Eternals: We are centuries old heroes who love humanity. Hitler: Hi. Eternals: Carry on, sir, we have no quarrel with you.”

The Canadian Lad wrote, “‘Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.’ I swear to god, if the X-Men repeats a similar line, I’m gonna lose it.”

Kwaku Anansi wrote, “Eternals when they first arrive on Earth: ‘Isn’t it beautiful~’ Eternals after thousands of years of getting to know humanity: ‘Not our f***ing problem~'”

R3tr05P3ct wrote, “‘Throughout the years, we have never interfered’ Except for literally all of those times you helped them build civilisation.”

Eduardo Rendon wrote, “Thanos destroying the avengers facilities. THE ETERNALS: should we watch another episode of friends on Netflix or what?”

Al Farhatul Hassan wrote, “Thanos snaps. Eternals: ‘begins warm-up’ Dr. Strange: ‘No.’ Eternals: ‘Ok.'”

Kondapalli Vedh Saugandh Reddy wrote, “Literally anytime the world is in danger. The Eternals: We sleep.”

Specular wrote, “Thanos: Literally wiping out half of the universe. The Eternals: Loud popcorn noises.”

Ulas Onal wrote, “‘We have never interfered until now.’ They didn’t interfere when half of the universe got wiped out of existence but now they do? What could be more important?”

Abhish Chahande wrote, “Throughout the years eternals never interfered until they saw avenger lead role is vacant.”

This is gaming added, “Thanos: melting half of the universe. Avengers: we lost. Humanity: this is the end. meanwhile THE ETERNALS: is the popcorn breakfast ready ??”

Epic Asian wrote, “World: so are you gonna help us fight Thanos after he wiped out half the universe? Eternals: no.”

There are plenty more on Marvel’s actual teaser trailer for the video.

What do you think was the best roast of the Eternals trailer? What did you think about the trailer?