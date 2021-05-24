Marvel Reveals First Teaser Trailer For Eternals, It’s Dull And Boring With A Dash Of Cringe

Marvel Studios released their first teaser trailer for their upcoming Eternals film.

Take a look.

As you can see the trailer doesn’t really give you any details about the film. It’s hard to even know anything about these characters from the trailer.

To add to that, the trailer ends with a cringe quote referring to Captain America as Captain Rogers. Steve Rogers is still Captain America and will always be Captain America even if Sam Wilson is taking up the name at this point.

Along with this new trailer, they also released a brand new poster.

The official synopsis for the film begins, “Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.”

It continues, “The outstanding ensemble includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.”

The description concludes, “Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman, Directed by Chloe Zhao, Eternals opens in theaters Nov. 5, 2021.”

While the trailer seems to indicate that Hayek’s gender-swapped Ajak will be the main character, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously claimed it’s Gemma Chan’s Sersi.

While explaining the race and gender swapping of the majority of the characters for the film, Feige stated, “So for Sersi, for instance — and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan — we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she’s proven that to be the case in the final movie.”

Feige has also promoted the film based on the fact that it will include a gay character.

He told Good Morning America back in 2019, “He’s married. He’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.”

Actor Haaz Sleiman claimed that the gay character is Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos.

Sleiman explained, “I just shot a Marvel film with the first openly gay superhero, The Eternals.”

“I’m married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child,” he added.

Sleiman went on to detail that the film will feature the MCU’s first gay kiss. When asked about whether there would be a gay kiss he said, “Oh, yeah, absolutely, and it’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set.”

“For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be,” he added.

Sleiman concluded, “Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part.”

As for what the Eternals will be facing, the trailer gives no indication whatsoever. However, a toy leak from back in October 2020 revealed that the Deviant warlord Kro would be the film’s main villain.

As shared in Dtapia’s Instagram post, Kro is decribed as a “powerful Deviant unlike any other the Eternals have faced over the millenia. Kro’s appearance is the harbinger for a global threat.”

What do you make of this trailer?