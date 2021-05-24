Report: The CW To Rework The Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Series

A new report claims The CW will rework their live-action Powerpuff Girls series after a pilot had originally been greenlit back in February.

This new report comes from Variety’s Joe Otterson, who claims “the network will film a new pilot for the series off-cycle.”

Otterson did not have any other details other than the actor’s attached to the original pilot are still attached to this upcoming reworked one.

Those actors included Chloe Bennet as Bubbles, Dove Cameron as Blossom, and Yana Perrault as Buttercupt. Donald Faison had also been cast as a race-swapped Professor Utonium.

The series was expected to see the Powerpuff Girls as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.”

It would go on to ask the question, “will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

As for Faison’s Professor Utonium he was supposed to be “staring down a midlife crisis” and attempting to “repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.”

Set photos of Bennet, Cameron, Perrault, and Faison in costume surfaced back in April courtesy of TMZ.

‘Powerpuff Girls’ Stars Shooting New Live-Action Show, Blossom Goes Flying https://t.co/2bSv35gilf — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2021

The show was being written by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody with both of them also serving as executive producers.

It was coming out of Berlanti Productions with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, and David Madden as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television was also producing the show.

The original Powerpuff Girls cartoon was created by Craig McCracken and ran on Cartoon Network for six season from 1998 to 2005.

Along with the series there was also an animated film, The Powerpuff Girls Movie, that released in 2002. It grossed $16.4 million, but reportedly cost $25 million to make.

A rebooted version of the cartoon aired on Cartoon Network and ended in 2019.

In the original cartoon, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are three elementary school age girls who use their superpowers to protect the city of Townsville.

It appears they won’t be returning to protect Townsville as soon as expected.

What do you make of The CW returning to the drawing board for their Powerpuff Girls pilot episode?