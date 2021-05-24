A new rumor claims that Square Enix is teaming up with Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja, the developers of Ninja Gaiden to create a new Dark Souls style game.

The rumor initially appeared on ResetEra and did not include whether or not it was being developed by Team Ninja. In fact, the initial rumor does not include an external developer at all.

User Navtra posted, “Just to set expectations: It’s something new. Not as high-end as FFXVI or Forespoken but certainly more significant than World of FF or a remaster. Conceptually, I think it might be up many people’ alley.”

The user added, “It’s not Ivalice, Tactics, nor Warriors. Don’t set up yourselves for disappointment. It’s tricky. It’s certainly Souls-inspired, but it’s not exactly what you’d imagine you hear ‘Souls-like FF’.”

Source: ResetEraA separate user on Reddit, justsomerandomsir appeared to corroborate the original rumor from ResetEra, but revealed it was being developed by a proven third party studio.

This user wrote, “It’s not a Numbered Final Fantasy, it is going into a sub-genre (Example, FF Explores being a Monster Hunter like-genre) that Final Fantasy has not touched before, it is externally developed by a 3rd party Studio that has proven themselves in this genre, [and] though it is not numbered, it does take place in a world that already has established lore.”

Now, Fanbyte claims to know what the game’s title actually is and reports the game is being developed by Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja. Not only that, but they claim the game is set adjacent or in the first Final Fantasy game on the NES.

They report their “sources have corroborated this rumor and suggest the name of the game is Final Fantasy Origin.”

Fanbyte’s Imran Khan also claims, “The game, which appears to be exclusive to PlayStation with a PC release further down the road, will be one of Square Enix’s tentpoles at their upcoming E3 show.”

Khan goes on to add that Square Enix will more than likely debut a alpha demo for the game sometime this summer. He claims the demo is titled “Stranger in Paradise.”

The Fanbyte writer also claims the game will play like Nioh given a number of the core people who worked on both Nioh games are working on this game as well.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be interested in a Final Fantasy game with Dark Souls or Nioh style play set in or adjacent to the first Final Fantasy game?