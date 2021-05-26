New Poll Reveals The Top 10 Most Anticipated Summer Movies

A brand new poll reveals the top 10 most anticipated summer movies.

The poll, conducted by Fandango titled Return to Theaters Study, was taken by 4,000 moviegoers between May 3, 2021 and May 23, 2021. USA Today claims the survey was specifically taken by Fandango ticket buyers in the month of May.

On Twitter, Fandango revealed the top 5 most anticipated summer movies as a result of the poll.

They wrote, “We took a poll of which summer movies people are most excited to see in theaters.”

The top five are Black Widow, A Quiet Place Part II, Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Fandango’s Erik Davis would reveal the other five.

They are Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”

He published the full list on Twitter:

Not only did the poll provide the top 10 most anticipated summer movies, but it also claimed that “96% of ticket buyers plan to see multiple movies in theaters this summer (64% specify they will see five or more).”

USA Today also claims the poll reports that 87% of moviegoers claim the “moviegoing experience can’t be duplicated at home.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis detailed that according to the poll “93% were gratified with their return to theaters [and] 87% felt theaters did a great job making them feel safe.”

While the poll indicates that 64% of respondents plan to return to theaters at least five times, the poll might not be really representative of the American public given it was taken by 4,000 Fandango ticket buyers from May.

Box office grosses are still well below what they were in 2019 before Covid-19. The top grossing film at the domestic box office this year is Godzilla vs. Kong, which has raked in $96.875 million.

There is a steep drop off to the second film, Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, which has grossed $48.4 million.

Next is Tom and Jerry at $45.6 million. Funimation’s Demon Slayer film sits in the fourth spot with a gross of $43.9 million. Mortal Kombat rounds out the top five with $41.2 million.

No other films have crossed the $40 million mark domestically. The newest releases in Spiral and Wrath of Men have only grossed $15.8 million and $18.8 million respectively.

In contrast the top five films of 2019 all grossed over $434 million at the domestic box office.

Avengers: Endgame took the top spot with $858.7 million. The Lion King came in second with $543.6 million. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker grossed $515.2 million.

The fourth spot was claimed by Frozen II with a $477.3 million gross. Finally, Toy Story 4 grossed $434 million. To find a film below the $40 million mark you’d have to go to 70th with Paramount’s Crawl that earned $39 million.

What do you make of this top 10 most anticipated summer movie list? What do you make of the poll implying that people are ready and raring to go back to the theaters in large numbers?