Take On The Goblin Menace In 1C Entertainment’s New Tactical RPG Reverie Knights Tactics

Publisher 1C Entertainment announced their brand new tactical RPG, Reverie Knights Tactics, from developer 40 Giants Entertainment.

1C Entertainment made the announcement with a brand new reveal trailer.

Watch it here:

In a press release, the game is described as a “story-driven RPG, featuring turn-based battles in a 2D isometric grid and decisions that alter the story and the way characters will develop during the game.”

As for the story, 1C Entertainment details that players will “embark on an expedition to find Lennorien, the long-lost elven city to save the ones you lost, while fighting the goblin menace that spread terror across the continent.”

Like other tactical RPGs before it, players will manage a party of heroes. 1C Entertainment explains that each member of the party has “special abilities and skills, allowing you to use multiple battle strategies to defeat your enemies.”

1C Entertainment touts the game features “deep map and scenario exploration in an epic adventure, visual novel style.”

The game will also feature a crafting system. Players “craft new items and accessories from the treasures you collect and use them as tactical advantage every time you configure your characters.”

1C Entertainment lists out the game’s key features:

Beautiful Hand Drawn Art: Meticulous multilayer artwork from pencil sketch to full detail color

Decision-driven Storyline: Make several decisions through your quests, affecting the story and other characters` reactions

Character Customization: Customize character`s performance attributes, skills, and accessories for heightened abilities!

Item Crafting: Collect powerful items as you explore the world and discover combinations to create new items

Exploration: Travel your way through an expansive map, unlocking secret quests, solving puzzles, and exploring scenarios and evil dungeons!

Up to Four Hero Characters: Control 4 different heroes, each one with distinct, special abilities and skills, allowing multiple battle strategies

Battle Phases: React to your opponent’s strategy and come up with the perfect tactic every turn, challenging you to think ahead

Interactive Battle Scenarios: Manipulate parts of the battle environments, and use scenario effects to your advantage!

Multiple Battle Grids: Each battle contains a different isometric grid, making every battle a unique experience

The game will be available to purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.

Do you plan on picking up Reverie Knights Tactics when it becomes available later in 2021?