The Highlander Remake Allegedly Won’t Interfere with Henry Cavill Playing Superman Again

Henry Cavill has secured another franchise role in The Highlander and it’s causing some to wonder if he is now done as Superman. But never fear, true believers. Sources close to Geekosity say “that is not the case.” [Emphasis theirs]

They remind us that Robert Downey, Jr., was able to play Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes. They go on to claim the new Superman movie written by Ta-Nehisis Coates and produced by JJ Abrams is an “Elseworlds standalone project.”

It can be said the cape is still Cavill’s and he’s already been able to work The Witcher, Enola Holmes, and Mission Impossible into his schedule.

He wrote the following on Instagram after his Highlander casting was reported by Deadline: “Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other.”

The actor continued, “Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget.”

Cavill added he’s been a Highlander fan since he was a “lad” so this is a dream role for The Witcher star.

Deadline says Cavill is up for one of the leads so we don’t know if he is playing the old Christopher Lambert role of Connor MacLeod, the part of MacLeod’s mentor Ramirez formerly portrayed by Sean Connery, even the villain – aka the Kurgan, once played by Clancy Brown, or a new character completely.

The Highlander series, which comprises several movies and TV shows, chronicles a race of immortals who, sensing each other telepathically, converge for “The Gathering” – a clash that will decide who can be left standing as the “only one.”

It’s a lot to cram into one movie – not that director Russell Mulcahy ultimately did that – and the reboot’s helmer Chad Stahelski is well aware of this. He’s stated before his desire to make a trilogy he compares to Star Wars.

“I would really like to expand it over three. I see “The Gathering” happening over three,” Stahelski said to Collider. “It’s tricky, don’t get me wrong, that’s why we’re still developing it. We want to be able to tell three complete stories that all kind of fit.”

He sees it like the original Star Wars trilogy. “I think the Star Wars trilogy, at least up to The Empire Strikes Back, is a good example of how we want to process it,” Stahelski said.

Both he and Henry Cavill are busy with other things. As such, Highlander isn’t closing in on a production start date anytime soon.