Rumor: Henry Cavill to Cameo in The Flash as Superman

Following whispers from late 2020 that Henry Cavill would return to the role of Superman in the DCEU, a new rumor claims that his first costumed appearance under his alleged new contract will be as a cameo in The Flash.

According to Twitter user and sometimes scooper ViewerAnon, reporting on what he had heard thus far, Warner Bros. wants Cavill for the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo outing.

Reporting on what he had heard from his sources, Twitter user and sometimes scooper ViewerAnon revealed that although he could not confirm Cavill's current status with the studio, Warner Bros. wanted the Man of Steel actor for the Scarlet Speedster's first cinematic solo outing.

“Screw it, could use some positive-ish news today: I have no idea what the current status is but WB did want Henry Cavill back for at least a cameo in FLASH,” ViewerAnon wrote.

Before Cavill can return to the red and blue tights of Krypton’s last son, he has to first wrap filming on the second season of The Witcher, which has been delayed due to his suffering of a minor leg muscle injury. If he heals up in time to finish The Witcher season two on schedule, it’s possible there could be sufficient time to shoot at the least a small appearance for The Flash.

Given how the film, starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti, has been described as a Justice League reunion of sorts, a Superman cameo would be fitting.

Cavill’s status as big blue is surrounded with constantly swirling question marks, though not as many as the internet at large would lead you to believe.

Aside from his rumored inking of a new deal to return as Clark Kent for further films and cameo appearances, Cavill has assured fans that the role is still his, telling Men’s Health in 2019 that “the cape is in the closet. It’s still mine.”

While some reports have claimed that his deal only brings him back for cameos, essentially making him the DCEU’s answer to the MCU’s Hulk, a recent leak conversely alleged that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams is currently developing a Superman movie with Cavill as the iconic hero.

If true, this would be a serious indicator that WB intends for Cavill to play Superman for the long haul.

It also bodes well that The Witcher star’s manager, Dany Garcia, also represents Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and serves as the future Black Adam star’s business partners in the development of their shared production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

Johnson and Garcia are believed to be Cavill’s greatest advocates and equally big proponents of the concept of a shared universe, which would allow Black Adam to not only face Hawkman and the Justice Society in the past but also slug it out in the present day with Superman and Shazam.

In fact, during a Black Adam panel featured during the DC FanDome event, Johnson specifically noted that it would “be cool to hang out with Superman“, speculating “Black Adam and Superman could become friends, or…They won’t.”

Out November 4th, 2022, The Flash will speed (presumably) into cinemas and introduce the multiverse proper to DC’s cinematic universe. Given this, if one were to play Devil’s Advocate, the existence of new alternate Supermen beyond Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility

Are you excited to see Henry Cavill in The Flash, kickstarting his return to Superman and the DCEU? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

