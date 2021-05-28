miHoYo Reveals New Primogem Codes For Genshin Impact

miHoYo revealed three new primogem codes for Genshin Impact during their Version 1.6 Special Program.

You can watch the Special Program below.

All three of the codes expire on May 28th at 11:00 PM (UTC-5).

The first code, which you can see below is: WTNTBYSZJNRD.

The second code is: 8A6ABHTH2N9Z

And finally the third code is: UTNBBGSZ3NQM

If you redeem all three codes, which I’m not sure why you wouldn’t, you will get a total of 300 primogems.

On top of the primogems, you will get 50,000 mora, ten mystic enhancement ores, and five Hero’s Wits.