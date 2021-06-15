Koei Tecmo America announced a new remaster of their 2014 Wii U game Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water.

Take a look at the trailer.

If you are unfamiliar with Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Koei Tecmo America explains, “FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water takes players to the eerie Mt. Hikami, a sacred location haunted by bizarre and unfortunate occurrences – and a place where the water is believed to be housed by vengeful spirits.”

They add, “Through the eyes of Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo, and Miu Hinasaki, they will rely on just a flashlight and a unique camera – the Camera Obscura – with the ability to take pictures of ghosts, as they explore the mountain to find those who have disappeared.”

Finally, they ask, “Will players be able to repel the deadly ghosts and uncover the mysteries surrounding Mt. Hikami?”

The new remaster will include “upgraded visuals to match the latest hardware advancements.”

It also includes a new Photo Mode. Koei Tecmo America explains that this new mode allows players to “set-up characters and ghosts in various scenes and adjust their poses in order to create the perfect spooky picture.”

This new remaster will also include “a selection of new costumes for the main protagonists, helping make every picture in your collection more unique.”

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam.

It is expected to be released sometime later this year.

Do you plan on picking up this remastered edition of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water?