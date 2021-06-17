Anthony Mackie Rejects Shipper Fantasies That Sam Wilson And Bucky Barnes Are Romantically Involved

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie rejected shipper fantasies that Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are somehow romantically involved.

In an interview with Variety discussing the recent Disney+ series, Mackie specifically addressed shipper fantasies who imagine Wilson and Barnes romantically involved.

Those fantasies can be seen on Twitter. As an example, one user responded to a tweet from Disney writing, “Then make Bucky and Sam gay cowards.”

Mackie addressed the shippers stating, “So many things are twisted and convoluted. There’s so many things that people latch on to with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational.”

He continued, “The idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality.”

“It used to be guys can be friends, we can hang out, and it was cool. You would always meet your friends at the bar, you know. You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves,” he elaborated.

Mackie went on to state, “So something that’s always been very important to me is showing a sensitive masculine figure. There’s nothing more masculine than being a superhero and flying around and beating people up. But there’s nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a kindred spirit friendship with someone that you care about and love.”

Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.The actor then went on to compare the relationship Sam had with Captain America to Sam’s relationship with Bucky.

He stated, “Sam and Steve had a relationship where they admired, appreciated and loved each other. Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn how to accept, appreciate and love each other.”

“You’d call it a bromance, but it’s literally just two guys who have each other’s backs,” Mackie concluded.

What do you make of Mackie pretty clearly rejecting shipper fantasies that Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson are gay?