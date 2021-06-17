Crunchyroll And Adult Swim Announce New Information About Fena: Pirate Princess Including New Trailer

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim announced quite a bit of new information about their upcoming series Fena: Pirate Princess.

The series follows Fena Houtman “as she is on the run from pirates and the English Navy and must rely on a crew of Japanese samurai to unlock her family secrets…and an unimaginable treasure!”

A new trailer gives you a better idea.

Take a look.

Along with the trailer we got a new piece of key art as well.

Check that out below.

The official description for the series reads, “Fena Houtman remembers little about her childhood. Orphaned and raised as a servant in a brothel, her life changes when she escapes to an island of pirates where she discovers the truth behind her family.”

It concludes, “With Fena being the only one able to unlock her family’s secrets, and a formidable crew of female pirates on her tail, she must take her place as captain of her Samurai crew for a high seas adventure!”

Along with this new trailer, key art, and description a number of character designs were also revealed as the series was featured as a Work in Progress series during a panel at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

Attending the panel was the series’ director Kazuto Nakazawa and producer Rui Kuroki.

Nakazawa discussed his inspiration for the series. He stated, “It made me want to make an anime with a flavor of Shojo manga in it.”

And he also noted that while the series features plenty of action and adventure “it is basically a love story.”

As for the character designs, check them out below along with their character descriptions.

Fena Houtman

Fena will be voiced by Asami Seto. She’s described as “A positive, cheerful orphan despite her traumatic past. Known for her pale skin and glowing silver hair.”

Yukimaru

Yukimari is voiced by Ryota Suzuki. Here’s his description, “The introverted, katana-wielding bodyguard of the Houtman family. He is extremely protective of Fena.

Shitan

Shitan is voiced by Takahiro Sakurai. Here’s how he’s described, “This handsome, elite warrior can kill with his bow and arrow—or his looks. Though on the surface he seems aloof, he greatly values his friends.”

Karin

Aoi Yuki voices Karin. Here’s her description, “Raised by a family of blacksmiths, Karin geeks out over technology like her rifle, which she uses to great effect in battle.”

Enju

Enju is voiced by Gen Sato. He’s “Kaede’s elder twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they’re both friendly and mischievous, but Enju feels he’s more dependable than his younger brother.”

Kaede

Kaede is voiced by Ryota Osaka. He’s “Enju’s younger twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they’re both friendly and mischievous, but Kaede feels he’s more manly than his elder brother.”

Tsubaki

Jun Osuka voices Tsubaki. He’s described as “the oldest and most mature member of the group, he manages everyone’s wild energy. He’s also the cook, but when he fights, he uses a short ninja sword.”

Makaba

Shintarao Tanaka voices Makaba. Makaba’s description reads, “This mountain of a boy prefers fighting in close quarters with brass knuckles. When he’s not fighting, he’s kind-hearted and mild-mannered.”

Salman

Salman is voiced by Manabu Muraji. Here’s how he’s described, “An older knight who was once called “Salman the Onslaught” for being so deadly with a spear. He’s known Fena since she was a girl as he served the Houtman family for some time.”

Otto

Finally, Otto is voiced by Hiroaki Hirata. Here’s his description, “Another older knight who served the Houtman family and possessed an intimidating nickname in his younger days—”Otto the Blitz” for his quick swordplay.”

Not only is Nakazawa directing the story, but he also came up with the original story alongside Production I.G. A screenplay was written by Asako Kuboyama.

The music for the series is from Yuki Kajiura with music production by FlyingDog. Production I.G. is behind the animation production.

The series will debut dubbed on Adult Swim’s Toonami and simultaneously on Crunchyroll with a subbed version sometime later this summer.