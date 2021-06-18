Lucasfilm To Attend Anime Expo Lite To Showcase Star Wars: Visions With A Sneak Peek

Lucasfilm To Attend Anime Expo Lite To Showcase Star Wars: Visions With A Sneak Peek

Lucasfilm will provide a sneak peek at their upcoming animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions at Anime Expo Lite.

Lucasfilm will host a 30 minute panel hosted by Chastity Vicencio.

The panel will also include Star Wars: Visions Executive Producers Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh and Josh Rimes, Co-Executive Producer Justin Leach, and Producer Kanako Shirasaki.

According to a press release the panel will begin on July 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM PST.

The official description for the panel reads, “Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Visions is an upcoming anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. Tune in for a sneak peek that will leave you excited for this all-new vision of the galaxy, far, far away.”

In order to attend the panel, guests can purchase tickets for $5. They will be able to re-watch the panel after the show concludes on July 4th. Replay will be available on a VOD basis until July 16th 2021.

Proceeds from the tickets will benefit the Hate Is A Virus CommUNITY Action Fund.

Star Wars: Visions was announced during Disney Investor Day 2020 back in December 2020.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy provided a brief introduction.

She stated, “Star Wars: Visions will be a series of animated short films celebrating the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best anime creators.”

“This anthology collection will bring 10 fantastic visions from several of the leading Japanese anime studios, offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars,” Kennedy concluded.

Do you plan on getting a sneak peek at Star Wars: Visions during Anime Expo Lite?