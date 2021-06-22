A number of wokies and cancel cultists have taken to the internet to theorize that the Shazam! sequel canned actress Michelle Borth over an Instagram post about Ashli Babbit.

The theory began to gain steam on Twitter following Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealing a first look at the new super suits for the Marvel Family.

Sandberg shared the first look to Twitter.

He wrote, “Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day.”

As you can see actress Grace Fulton is Mary Marvel. The superhero version was previously played by Michelle Borth in Shazam!

Sandberg confirmed the change in a follow-up tweet.

He wrote, “Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!”

Sandberg did not address why Fulton was now playing the superhero version of Mary Marvel or what happened with Michelle Borth.

Nevertheless, wokies and cancel cultists on Twitter took up the theory that Borth was fired due to an Instagram post about Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit, who was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police on January 6th.

Borth posted an image that reads, “I don’t know your name. I don’t know anything about you. Were you a mother, a sister, a spouse? I know your life mattered, despite our striking difference of opinions.”

It continued, “I know you are loved, and will never be forgotten. I don’t know who you are yet my heart aches that you’ve been taken from this world so violently. My prayers and thoughts go out to all your loved ones.”

The image concluded, “You loss your life fighting for something you believed in, and I’m mourning for you….as a woman, a human being, a sister. #rip 1/6/2021.”

Borth captioned the photo writing, “Her name was Ahsli Babbit #hernamematters.”

Pajiba writer Brian Richards, who previously said that OAN reporter and Agent Poso creator Jack Posobiec deserved to be tortured by fire ants, took to Twitter to claim that Borth was replaced due to the Instagram post.

He wrote, “‘But…but I don’t understand why Michelle Borth isn’t coming back to play the adult version of Mary in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods. Why isn’t she coming back?’ Well…if I had to take a guess… It probably had to do with Michelle Borth posting this on her Instagram on January 6th:”

He then shared a screenshot of Borth’s Instagram post.

In a follow-up tweet, Richards added, “I’m sure that there are other reasons why Michelle Borth actually won’t be appearing in ShazamFuryOfTheGods, but… …That Instagram post? It sure as hell doesn’t make her look good.”

Following Richards post, a number of Twitter users decided to pile on and share their belief that Borth was also fired for the post.

One wrote, “Someone committed career suicide ….”

Another wrote, “mourning the death of a terrorist sure ain’t a good thing.”

Interestingly enough, Borth celebrated Fulton sharing the first look of the costumes to her Instagram.

Borth replied with a bunch of celebration emojis as you can see below.

Other than her Ashli Babbit Instagram post, Borth celebrated Pride month last June.

On Instagram she wrote, “Five years ago today, love won. Change is always possible, let our past victories remind us that nothing is impossible, and inspire us to keep fighting for it.”

She then quoted Maya Angelou, “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

Borth also supported Hong Kong protestors last June as well.

She wrote, “It’s easy to lose perspective when everything around you becomes so chaotic. It’s like trying to see straight after riding the tea cups and your head is still spinning it takes a moment to find your footing.”

“I understand our country is in chaos, because we’re fighting for something worth fighting for. If you’ve been to any #blacklivesmatter protest or supported the movement in any way you’ve exercised your freedom of speech, freedom to assemble, and freedom of press in a free democratic society. These rights have allowed us to bring about change and reform throughout history, and will continue in the future,” she continued.

Borth went on, “Now imagine having them taken away. Imagine not being able to speak your opinion, having no freedom of press, and not being allowed to protest for justice, civil rights, and equality. It’s difficult to imagine, and unimaginable to think what we would even look like as a society today.”

“SO, as I take a moment to find my own footing, and let my head stop spinning, I just want share a little bit of my perspective. Hong Kong is currently right now losing their democracy to China. Everything we have a god given right to in this country is being snuffed out to an entire society that have only known the same rights we may sometimes take for granted,” the Shazam! actress stated.

Borth added, “China is now enforcing a National Security Law over Hong Kong, which has been autonomous from China, abiding by the one country two systems agreement since 1997. So all the rights we are currently flexing here in the USA fighting for #BLM movement will soon be gone to the citizens of Hong Kong.”

“If you believe in defending democracy, freedom, and basic human rights, I’m asking you to please go to the link in my bio and donate to the Hong Kong Democracy Council,” she concluded.

She also showed her support for Black Lives Matter as well as mask wearing in a post from July 2020. She shared a photo of a Black Lives Matter and wrote, “Wear a mask! Period. #blacklivesmatter #whatmatters #justice #equality #peace #liberation #wearamaskplease #savelives”

As for the theory that Borth was canned from Shazam! Fury of the Gods over her Ahsli Babbit Instagram post, it appears to be just that, just a theory created by Brian Richards.

But the fact the theory even exists and the responses it got, goes to show you the mentality of people like Richards and those responding to him.

There is nothing wrong with what Michelle Borth posted. In fact, America would be in a much better place if more people held Borth’s views on this matter. Showing compassion is a strength.

