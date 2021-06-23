Loki Director Kate Herron Confirms Focus On Series Was To Acknowledge Loki As Bisexual

Loki director Kate Herron recently revealed that her goal with the Loki series was to acknowledge that the character is bisexual.

Herron’s comments come following the release of the third episode titled “Lamentis.”

In that episode Sophia di Martino’s Loki variant and Hiddleston’s Loki have a conversation about their love life.

Di Martino’s Loki asks, “How about you? You’re a prince.”

She adds, “Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince.”

Loki then replies, “A bit of both. I suspect the same of you.”

Herron would not only address the conversation, but share screenshots of it to her Twitter, where she announced that acknowledging Loki as bisexual was a goal for her in the show.

She wrote, “From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual.”

“It is in a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this now Canon in #mcu. #Loki”

Marvel Studios previously revealed the character is gender fluid in a promo for the show.

As you can see below, a TVA rap sheet reveals Loki’s sex box is marked “Fluid.”

Hiddleston previously addressed Loki’s sexuality and gender fluidity while speaking with MTV News back earlier in June.

MTV’s Josh Horowitz asked, “Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed from some of the early glimpses of the show that in his case file, it notes his sexuality as fluid, as Loki’s sexuality as fluid. And this is something that has been in the comics for years. I guess no officially it’s canon in the MCU. Is that something that came up with Michael and Kate as something that was important to officially put on paper?”

Hiddleston responded, “Absolutely, yes. It has been in the story of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years.”

“Loki is a trickster. Boundaries and identity has always been fluid and I’ve really enjoyed that. I remember even when I was first cast reading about that stuff and I’m really pleased that we have a place to explore it,” he concluded.

What do you make of Herron wanting to acknowledge Loki as bisexual, but also claiming the reason she wanted to do it is because she’s bisexual?