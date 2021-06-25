Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is not writing the script for Patty Jenkins’ upcoming Star Wars film Rogue Squadron.

If you remember, a rumor circulated back in December from Inside The Magic that Johnson was secretly penning the script.

It appears there was nothing to that rumor as The Hollywood Reporter claim Matthew Robinson is writing the script.

Robinson directed and wrote The Invention of Lying that came out back in 2009. He also wrote the screenplay for Dora and the Lost City of Gold as well as 2020’s Love and Monsters.

He’s also working on Warner Bros. remake of Little Shop of Horrors.

IMDB also has him listed as a screenplay writer for Live Die Repeat and Repeat, but it’s unclear if that film will ever see the light of day given Emily Blunt’s recent comments about a possible sequel.

Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was announced back in December during Disney’s 2020 Investor Day.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement declaring, “And to close today, I couldn’t be more excited that our next Star Wars feature film will be directed by Patty Jenkins.”

“Patty, director of the Wonder Woman franchise will bring her inspired vision to Rogue Squadron. This story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary pushing, high speed thrill ride,” Kennedy added.

She concluded, “The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans and will move us into a future era of the galaxy. Rogue Squadron will be released in theaters Christmas of 2023.”

Jenkins would also share a video to social media where she described the film as “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.”

Following this announcement Jenkins spoke with Collider where she detailed how far along in the writing process she and Robinson were.

She explained, “We’re very far into the — we’re finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big. So it ends up being like where you’re fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I’m done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we’ve been working on it for awhile. It’s going great. I’m super excited about it. I’m super excited about the story.”

