Star Wars Author Tricia Barr Takes Issue With Star Wars Canon In Response To Disney Nixing Boba Fett’s Slave I

Star Wars author Tricia Barr recently expressed her disapproval of canon while reacting to the news that Disney and Lucasfilm are moving away from using Slave I to market Boba Fett’s spaceship.

It was recently revealed that Disney is working on renaming Boba Fett’s spaceship Slave I instead simply calling it Boba Fett’s Starship.

The new name was seen on LEGO packaging for the ship based off its appearance in The Mandalorian.

LEGO Star Wars Lead Designer Michael Lee Stockwell confirmed LEGO would no longer be calling the ship Slave I.

He stated, “We’re not calling it Slave I any more. This is Boba Fett’s Starship.”

As for why they are renaming the ship, LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jen Kronvold Frederiksen told Jedi News, “Everybody is. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use any more.”

The ship is still referred to as Slave I on the official Star Wars website although the url does read: https://www.starwars.com/databank/boba-fetts-starship

Reacting to the news reports about Slave I, Barr, who wrote Ultimate Star Wars and Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia, took to Twitter to take issue with Star Wars canon while also expressing her support for the removal of Slave I.

She wrote, “I will say it again, ‘Because it’s canon’ is the single biggest obstacle against righting the course on representation and inclusion.”

“Slave [Anything] as a marketing ploy in Star Wars is inappropriate. I heard a while ago that was the franchise’s position now. As it should be.”

Barr is not the only Lucasfilm employee or contractor to take issue with Star Wars canon.

Star Wars Story Group member Matt Martin explained in May 2020 that Star Wars canon doesn’t really matter at all because it is “all fake anyway.”

Martin tweeted, “So to summarize: there is a reason that we need to internally know what is and isn’t canon so we can keep our line of official storytelling as aligned as possible but that doesn’t mean fans can’t individually pick and choose what they want to accept as true.”

He then added, “It’s all fake anyway so you can choose to accept whatever you want as part of the story.”

