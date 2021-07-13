Wheel of Time Prequel Film Trilogy In The Works

A Wheel of Time prequel film trilogy is reportedly in the works with the first film titled Age of Legends.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the script for Age of Legends is being written by Thor and X-Men: First Class writer Zack Stentz.

Stentz is also the creator of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and has written episodes of Terminator: The Sarah Chronicles, Fringe, and The Flash.

He released a statement expressing his excitement for the project as well as teasing what the film trilogy will be about.

He stated, “I’ve been a fan of Robert Jordan’s work for many years, and it is especially his allusions to the origins and backstory of The Wheel of Time that I have always found most intriguing. I’m excited to be bringing this era Robert Jordan conceptualized to life.”

The Hollywood Reporter would provide some more details with writer Etan Vlessing writing, “Age of Legends will be set several millennia before the time of the books and in a futuristic utopia powered by a magical force shared by men and women known as the One Power.”

Vlessing adds, “When an unspeakable evil is unleashed upon the world and men using the One Power become insane and destroy much of the planet, a small band of women unite under the White Tower and are humanity’s last hope of survival.”

Given the film is titled the Age of Legends, it’s more than likely it will chronicle the story of Lews Therin Telamon also known as the Dragon during the War of Power or the War of the Shadow.

The War of Power was described in The Great Hunt by Robert Jordan, “War of the Shadow: Also known as the War of Power, it ended the Age of Legends. It began shortly after the attempt to free the Dark One, and soon involved the whole world.”

Jordan added, “In a world where even the memory of war had been forgotten, every face of war was rediscovered, often twisted by the Dark One’s touch on the world, and the One Power was used as a weapon. The war was ended by the resealing of the Dark One into his prison.”

Lews Therin Telamon led a group known as The Hundred Companions in the war. Jordan also describes them in The Great Hunt, “One hundred male Aes Sedai, among the most powerful of the Age of Legends, who, led by Lews Therin Telamon, launched the final stroke that ended the War of the Shadow by sealing the Dark One back into his prison.”

Jordan added, “The Dark One’s counterstroke tainted saidin; the Hundred Companions went mad and began the Breaking of the World.”

The film trilogy is currently being produced by Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions and Ted Field and Justin Smith of Radar Pictures. Eva Lngoria, James Leon, and Mike McGuiness are also executive producers on the film.

The film trilogy does not currently have a studio partner or distributor.

This is the second major Wheel of Time project in development as Sony Pictures and Amazon Studios are working on a live-action TV series based on Jordan’s Wheel of Time series as well. However, that series is expected to more closely follow the books.

