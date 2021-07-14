Bandai Namco Unleashes A First Look At Super Robot Wars 30 – Includes Mech From 22 Anime!

Bandai Namco unleashes a first look trailer for their upcoming tactical RPG Super Robot Wars 30.

Take a look.

In a press release, Bandai Namco detailed that the tactical RPG “brings an assortment of robot anime series together to battle for the future of a unique cross-over universe.”

They continue, “Featuring 22 iconic anime series, players can command and upgrade their favorite machines and pilots before taking them into battle.”

“Additionally, Super Robot Wars 30 will debut five additional anime which were never included in prior chapters of the videogame series, including The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman, The Brave Police J-Decker, Majestic Prince Knight’s & Magic, Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM), and SSSS.GRIDMAN,” Bandai Namco revealed.

As for the gameplay, they detail it will feature a new gameplay system that they are calling ‘Tactical・Area・Select’, ‘AUTO Battle.’

They claim this new gameplay will “provide an easier playthrough for those who want to focus on and enjoy the high-quality graphics and powerful cut-in animations during battle.”

The game will specifically include the following anime series:

Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Z-MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Suit V Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)

Heavey Metal L-Gaim

The Brave Police J-Decker

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL

The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)

Magic Knight Rayearth

Gun X Sword

Majestic Prince

Knight’s & Magic

SSSS.GRIDMAN

Super Robot Wars 30 will arrive PC via Steam on October 28, 2021.