Walt Disney Company Institutes Mandatory Vaccination Requirement For All Salaried And Non-Union U.S. Employees

The Walt Disney Company has announced that they will now require all of their salaried and non-union U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can return to their jobs.

In a statement provided by the entertainment conglomerate to various entertainment trade outlets, Disney said that this new requirement was being implemented because “At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority.”

“Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists,” the statement continued, “health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.”

Detailing the logistics of their new requirement, Disney explained, “Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions.”

“We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements,” they added. “In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

With this announcement, Disney has become the second major Hollywood studio to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. Earlier this week, Netflix issued new guidelines requiring all “Zone A” employees to receive a vaccination before returning to work.

