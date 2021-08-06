Horror-Comedy Manga Mieruko-Chan To Receive Anime Adaptation Helmed By Interspecies Reviewer Director In October 2021

An anime adaptation of Isumi Tomoki’s horror-comedy manga series Mieruko-chan has been announced for a spooky October 2021 release.

Based on the KADOKAWA Comic Walker (the publisher’s digital manga magazine equivalent to their competitor’s Shonen Jump Plus) of the same name, Meiruko-chan follows the story of Miko Yotsuya, a young highschool student who, after awakening one day to find that she can see the terrifying spirits that haunt the regular world and realizing that nobody else can see them, attempts to do her best to simply ‘ignore them’ (to little but hilarious avail).

According to the announcement, the series is set to be animated by the Passione anime studio (Interspecies Reviewers, Higurashi: When They Cry – Gou/Sotsu) under the direction of Interspecies Reviewers director Yuki Ogata.

Alongside the adaptation’s confirmation, Passione also released two new pieces of series key art (available in both normal and ‘visible’ versions), the first showing Miko and fellow classmate Kaede Hondo within the halls of their school…:

…where the two are being stalked by an imposing spirit.

And the second showing a singular Miko checking her phone while walking alone at night…

…accompanied by an unexpected guest.

The studio also released the character art and voice cast list for the series’ main protagonists.

According to the reveal, Miko Yotsuya will be voiced by Sora Amamiya (Akame in Akame ga Kill!, Aqua in KonoSuba):

Han Yurikawa will be brought to life by Kaede Hondo (Pony Tsunotori in My Hero Academia, Sakura Minamoto in Zombie Land Saga):

And Ayane Sakura (Ochacho Uraka in My Hero Academia, Alice Hiiragi in Persona 5 Strikers) will round out the trio as Yuria Niguredou.

To celebrate the news of his series’ leap to animation, Tomoki shared a new illustration, in which the girls can be seen being ‘haunted’ by celebratory spirits, with his fans.

Mieruko-Chan will air on Tokyo MX sometime in October.

