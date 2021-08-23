In a new promo trailer for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made a huge promise about the film.

In the featurette, seen above, which primarily focuses on the bus sequence seen in trailers, Feige promised Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, “This film will take your breath away on the big screen.”

He added, “And it is as big as anything that we’ve ever brought to life in the MCU before.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Producer, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Kevin Feige attends the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney )

Feige wasn’t the only one making promises in the featurette. The film’s star Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, also promised the film is full of action.

Liu states, “Shang-Chi is, at its core, a Marvel movie. That comes with a promise of action. And a certain promise to the quality of the sequences that we’re about to deliver.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Simu Liu attends the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Speaking to the quality of the action scenes, Awkwafina, who plays Katy talked about the stunt teams they worked with, “We’re working with world class stunt teams. Their work ethic, everything that they’re doing is incredible to witness.”

Fala Chen, who plays Jiang Li, added, “I was training with the world champion of Tai Chi and she was absolutely amazing.”

(L-R): Ying Nan (Michelle Yeoh) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Liu went on to discuss that the film not only feature Tai Chai, but Wing Chun and other as well.

He explained, “We’re going to incorporate a lot of different styles of martial arts. Tai Chi, which is very, very flowy. Another one is Wing Chun which is a bit more combative.”

“And then looking at certain regional styles to kind of fill in this mosaic of how this character movies, “he added.

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021.

What did you make of this promo? Does this get you interested in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?