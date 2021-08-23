Kevin Feige Promises Shang-Chi “Is As Big As Anything That We’ve Ever Brought To Life In The MCU Before”

In a new promo trailer for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made a huge promise about the film.

In the featurette, seen above, which primarily focuses on the bus sequence seen in trailers, Feige promised Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, “This film will take your breath away on the big screen.”

He added, “And it is as big as anything that we’ve ever brought to life in the MCU before.”

Feige wasn’t the only one making promises in the featurette. The film’s star Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, also promised the film is full of action.

Liu states, “Shang-Chi is, at its core, a Marvel movie. That comes with a promise of action. And a certain promise to the quality of the sequences that we’re about to deliver.”

Speaking to the quality of the action scenes, Awkwafina, who plays Katy talked about the stunt teams they worked with, “We’re working with world class stunt teams. Their work ethic, everything that they’re doing is incredible to witness.”

Fala Chen, who plays Jiang Li, added, “I was training with the world champion of Tai Chi and she was absolutely amazing.”

Liu went on to discuss that the film not only feature Tai Chai, but Wing Chun and other as well.

He explained, “We’re going to incorporate a lot of different styles of martial arts. Tai Chi, which is very, very flowy. Another one is Wing Chun which is a bit more combative.”

“And then looking at certain regional styles to kind of fill in this mosaic of how this character movies, “he added.

What did you make of this promo? Does this get you interested in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?