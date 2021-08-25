Marvel Entertainment, 2K Games, and Firaxis Games announced a brand new tactical RPG titled Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

In a press release, 2K Games detailed Marvel’s Midnight Suns is “set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe that brings players face-to-face against supernatural forces as they team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld.”

Along with the game’s announcement they also released a brand new cinematic trailer. Take a look.

Specifically, the Midnight Suns will be facing off against a newly revived Lilith, Mother of Demons. Lilith first appeared in Marvel Comics as a Ghost Rider villain in Ghost Rider #28 back in 1992.

2K Games elaborates, “Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon.”

They add, “Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill.”

The official description concludes, “Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.”

It’s unclear what characters will be playable. The press release from 2K Games promises the game “will feature an iconic collection of heroes spanning The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more, promising cinematic tactical combat with a Super Hero flair, game-impacting friendships to forge, and an unforgettable adventure that showcases the darker side of Marvel.”

In the trailer characters like Doctor Strange, Wolverine, Captain America, and Captain Marvel are featured.

Gameplay for the game has not yet been revealed, but 2K Games promises a gameplay trailer will be arriving sometime next week. Their press release states, “Next week, 2K and Firaxis Games will look to reveal the world premiere of gameplay for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, showcasing a new engaging and deeply customizable tactical battle system where players assemble their team of heroes, assess the battlefield, and launch devastating iconic attacks against the forces of darkness.”

This new gameplay trailer will be available to view at Midnightsuns.com at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 1.

While we wait on a gameplay trailer, Creative Director for Marvel’s Midnight Suns at Firaxis Jake Solomon promised fans, “If you’re a Marvel fan, or an RPG fan, or a fan of tactics games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will make these beloved characters come alive in a way that you’ve never seen before.”

Marvel’s Vice President of Creative at Marvel Games Bill Rosemann expressed his excitement about the new game noting it is an original story, “We’re thrilled to team with Firaxis Games, who combine a history of building outstanding tactical games with an authentic love of Marvel’s supernatural side.”

He added, “Marvel’s Midnight Suns offers players the chance to not only live alongside legendary heroes, but to also experience an all-new, original story that dives deep into the monstrous shadows of the Marvel Universe. Darkness Falls. Rise Up!”

2K Games President David Ismailer stated, “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an incredibly ambitious title that looks to deliver a truly unique and groundbreaking experience.”

He added, “Working with Marvel is a huge opportunity, and we’re fully confident the team at Firaxis will deliver another outstanding game.”

Executive Vice President of Marvel Games Jay Ong praised the collaboration, “Collaborating with best-in-class development teams like Firaxis Games and publishers like 2K to craft exceptionally fun, fresh, and original takes on our IP is what Marvel Games strives for.”

“Our teams have been working closely and the results will be supernaturally exciting! We can’t wait for our fans to experience the engaging and compelling world within Marvel’s Midnight Suns,” he added.



Marvel’s Midnight Suns is expected to launch worldwide in March 2022. It will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.