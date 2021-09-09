Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced

Lucasfilm Games, PlayStation, and Aspyr announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

The Knights of the Old Republic announcement came during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 and was the first game shown off during the showcase.

Other than the teaser trailer shown above that features a voice over from what sounds like Bastila Shan and the reveal of Revan, no other details about the remake were announced.

It does appear it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive as the trailer states, “A legend remade for PS5.”

Aspyr Media is known for its Star Wars games. They recently launched Star Wars Republic Commando onto Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 earlier this year.

They also published the classic Nintendo 64 racing game, Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, with “modernized controls” for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One earlier this year.

If this game was announced about 4 or 5 years ago, I might have been really excited for it. However, given Lucasfilm’s current track record with their storytelling, I’m definitely skeptical of what kind of changes Lucasfilm Games will make.

It is important to note that they are not marketing it as a remaster, but as a remake. That leads me to believe that they will indeed be making changes.

What do you make of this Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic Remake announcement?