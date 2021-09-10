Xbox Hosts Q&A With The CDC To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations

In the hopes of encouraging skeptical members of their player base to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Microsoft and Xbox recently held an online Q&A session with the Center for Disease Control aimed at dispelling “some common COVID-19 vaccine myths.”

Held on the gaming brand’s Twitch channel on August 27th, the Q&A session with the CDC saw Xbox Plays host Joshua Gray interview CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay Butler and CDC Foundation President and CEO Dr. Judy Monroe. They discussed information surrounding the hotly-debated efficacy of the various COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The power of play makes us heroes in new worlds every day,” wrote Xbox in an August 27th tweet promoting the then-upcoming Q&A. “You can be a hero in real life too by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protecting yourself & the people around you.”

Following the Q&A, which ran for a total of one hour, the official Xbox twitter account published a number of tweets featuring “some key takeaways” from the livestream, all of which were reportedly “based on the most current CDC data.”

“The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant,” Xbox began. “As it stands, unvaccinated people are most at risk to contract and spread the virus.”

They continued by noting that “COVID-19 vaccines are free for those who are eligible—people 12 and older in the U.S.” and linked to “http://Vaccines.gov” as “an online resource to find vaccination sites near you, including in-home options for some.”

Moving next “to dispel some common COVID-19 vaccine myths,” Xbox then explained that “the vaccines don’t contain microchips or magnets, they don’t alter your DNA, they don’t give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility.”

“No severe side effects linked to long-term health problems have been detected in the millions of people vaccinated against COVID-19,” they added.

Informing players that “This week, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16+,” Xbox wound down their thread by asserting, “to maximize protection from COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the CDC recommends wearing a mask, hand washing, and getting fully vaccinated.”

“Beyond that,” Xbox concluded, “you can donate your Microsoft Rewards Points to the CDC Foundation and help fund their critical work.”

