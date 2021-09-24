Koei Tecmo America announced a brand new musou game coming to the Nintendo Switch in Touken Ranbu Warriors.

In a press release announcing the game, Koei Tecmo America says the game combines “the Touken training of the Touken Ranbu -ONLINE- simulation game with the breathtaking action of Koei Tecmo’s popular Warriors musou series, delivering must-play 1 vs. 1,000 combat.”

The game will feature “15 characters from Touken Ranbu -ONLINE-, where famous swords take the form of warriors named Touken Danshi (swordsmen), and the elite fighters are sworn to protect history.”

As for the story Koei Tecmo America details, “In Touken Ranbu Warriors, members of Touken Danshi have been drifting through time without their master – the Saniwa – to lead them, when they are suddenly attacked by the fearsome History Retrograde Army (HRA).”

They add, “After the initial conflict, the Touken Danshi are approached by the Government of the Time, and sent on a mission into the war-torn Sengoku Era where the revision of Japanese history is already underway.”

Finally, the description concludes by asking, “Can the Touken Danshi heroes restore order while restoring the original timeline? The fierce but beautiful battles of the Touken Danshi are finally a reality!”

As noted above, the game will feature the musou action of the Warriors series, but it will include “battling alongside partner characters and head-to-head duels against enemies!”

Koei Tecmo also noted that the game will a feature called the Honmaru. They describe it as a “the main base of our heroes. Here, you can freely place members of the Touken Danshi in order to get a glimpse of their daily lives that can only be experienced in this game.”

More details about the game are expected to be released during the Tokyo Game Show. Koei Tecmo will unveil a first-look as part of the TGS2021 DMM Special Program.

For English speakers, the program will be translated into English as it happens. The presentation will be available to watch on the DMM Games YouTube channel.

Touken Ranbu Warriors is expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch on May 24, 2022.

Do you plan on checking out Touken Ranbu Warriors?