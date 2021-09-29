Alleged Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post Credit Scene Leak Heavily Teases Spider-Man Crossover

An alleged post credit scene leak from the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage heavily teases a crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Spider-Man.

Footage of the leaked scene has been shared to Instagram by TheJokingGeek. Based on just the footage it’s unclear what exactly is happening as you only see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock waking up after his room begins shaking.

Then Venom sees a news report from J. Jonah Jameson featuring Spider-Man. Venom approaches the television and says, “That guy.” He proceeds to lick the television showing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Multiple users on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit also claim that this alleged scene is indeed a post-credit scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

User SunLemur wrote, “I saw the movie on Monday, the post credit scene is Venom getting transported to the MCU, then licking the screen showing the Daily Bugle revealing Spider-man’s identity. This makes it seem like Venom’s arrival happened at the same time as Far From Home. Especially since it was a breaking news bulletin.”

User C_StickSpam who claims to have attended a Venom: Let There Be Carnage fan viewing provided further details.

He revealed, “Basically Eddie is bumming it out in a like foreign island hotel watching a Spanish Novela at night. Venom asks Eddie he would like to see a fraction of a second of what his species has done. The second he does, the room lights up yellow and is transported to another hotel room in a different tropical area, but during the day this time.

“JJJ is on TV talking about how Peter Parker killed Mysterio, then a still image of Tom Hollands Peter appears and Venom licks the TV saying something ‘… That guy’ then the guy who’s renting the hotel room asks ‘who are you’ and it ends there,” he concludes.

Adding to this alleged leak scene is a slow motion clip of the No Way Home IMAX trailer that appears to show a creature that looks an awful lot like Venom.

The clip was also shared to the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. User TMSManager shared the clip. Take a look.

What do you make of these alleged leaks? Do you think Venom will show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home?