The CW Announces 2022 Midseason Schedule, Superman & Lois To Serve As Lead-In for New DC Drama Naomi

Superman & Lois is going to have the company of the new Ava DuVernay-produced superhero drama series Naomi when it returns for its second season in early 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tuesday nights will soon return to being a big night for DC TV shows, when both Superman & Lois’ second season and the premiere season of DuVernay’s series – which will reportedly pull deeply from DC’s newest and less mainstream batch of characters – debuts next January.

Based on the original character created by Brian Michael Bendis, Naomi will star actress Kaci Walfall (The Equalizer) as the eponymous Naomi McDuffie, a young superheroine – named in honor of the late Dwayne McDuffie – who has a special connection to some of the DC Universe’s most powerful entities and “discovers her hidden destiny after a supernatural event affects her hometown.”

The show is executive produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks and her Array associate Paul Garnes and will be co-written by Jill Blankenship, whose TV credits include Arrow and The Last Ship.

Though Naomi’s pilot was ordered just a few months ago, it now seems that a full series has since been given the green light. The new series’ first episode will also star Alexander Wraith (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), and Camila Moreno (Lost Beyond the Stars).

However, as new programs are being introduced to the CW’s slate, other shows based on major comic franchises are losing their time slots and moving to new nights.

While its next season introduces Despero and just gets going, The Flash will be moving to Wednesdays as of March, 9th opposite the titular fighting of the distaff-led Kung Fu reboot’s second season.

Kung Fu’s old mate in the lineup, Riverdale, the teen drama based liberally on the Archie comic of the same name, is getting roundhouse kicked to Sunday nights at 8 pm as the off-key show leads audiences to figure out just what the “Rivervale” saga is all about.

Superman & Lois returns on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, followed immediately thereafter by Naomi, whilst the new series All American: Homecoming and new seasons of Charmed, Dynasty, and Two Sentence Horror Stories debut in the ensuing weeks.

