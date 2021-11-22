Superman Returns Star Brandon Routh “Absolutely Always Interested” In More Appearances As Kingdom Come-Style Superman

After starring as the titular hero in the 2005’s Superman Returns, Brandon Routh reprised the role that made his career during The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, wherein his iteration of the Man of Steel was given a definitive send off.

However, it seems that his final appearance in the Arrowverse may not be the last word on Routh’s time as the Man of Steel, as the actor recently made it known to ComicBook.com that he has “investigated” new horizons for his time as Big Blue, particularly those in the same vein of the Kingdom Come variant of Christopher Reeves’ portrayal appeared as on The CW.

Said Routh, “given the story is the right story and Superman portrayed in the way that I see Superman. I was absolutely always interested in that. I have made my own investigations about the possibility of something like that.”

However, he then admitted that all the other Super-projects in the media adaptation pipeline would likely put any potential movie or miniseries based on his Kingdom Come-inspired Kal-El on hold.

“Right now, the truth is that we’re flush with Superman stuff, with the success of Superman & Lois — and Tyler’s doing an awesome job on that — and then there’s a couple scripts and stuff going around for features, I think, in different iterations at Warner Bros.” Routh continued

Although there may be more, odds are “the scripts and stuff” he refers to are the ones being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates for the J.J. Abrams directed Superman film and the Val-Zod centered miniseries centered from Michael B. Jordan currently in development at HBO Max.

Henry Cavill would also like to continue on as The Man of Tomorrow in his own film or sequel, which admittedly gluts the market for Superman actors, but Routh thinks there will be room for everything after The Flash changes the game with the Multiverse.

“I don’t know [what all of the plans are], but I do know that Flashpoint is coming out and that is opening up that world,” he said. “When that happens and with, I suppose, the success of that, that opens up other opportunities.”

Routh added, “Just like Marc Guggenheim did with Crisis on Infinite Earths, you can have multiple Supermen, and it works. That experiment is actively in process and hasn’t been tested yet on the feature film side, but I think that’s what maybe they’re gearing up for.”

He concluded his interview with comicbook.com by noting that the door is more open than ever for him to play Superman again, telling the outlet, “It’s hard to say what the next few years will bring, but where I used to say, I didn’t think I’d ever play Superman again, having been able to play him again in Crisis, now I say, the sky’s the limit. Who knows?”

We heard a rumor a while ago that HBO Max was discussing a miniseries to book-end Routh’s run as the Last Son of Krypton.

His revelation that he’s gauged interest covering more Kingdom Come ground could be related. Either way, if they exist, both projects are likely near the bottom on Warner Bros.’ totem pole of priorities.

What doy ou make of Routh’s interest in returning to his ‘darker’ take on Superman? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!